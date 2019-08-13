Aces, Vitalant Partner to Host Third-Annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

Reno, Nev. - Reno Aces fans, members of the Northern Nevada media market and all community members can join their favorite ballclub in saving lives this summer at Greater Nevada Field through Vitalant. The Reno Aces, in conjunction with Vitalant, can support local first responders and hospital patients by giving blood at the third annual 'Battle of the Badges' blood drive on Wednesday, August 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.

This spirited and friendly competition pits emergency, fire and law enforcement agencies against one another to see which group can garner the most blood donations. Blood drive participants can mention who they would like to support at each blood drive - either "Team Fire," "Team First Responders" (EMTs/Paramedics) or "Team Law." Participants will also receive a limited-edition 'Battle of the Badges' T-shirt and Aces swag.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. However, summer is a very challenging season to collect blood due to many reasons including high schools and colleges - the site of many blood drives - on break and routine donors away on vacation.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Vitalant this summer," said Communications Manager Jackson Gaskins. "My life was saved because of blood donors through drives like this many years ago. Through this drive, the Reno Aces and Vitalant have the opportunity to save thousands more in our Northern Nevada Community and nationwide."

"The summer is a very challenging time to collect blood due to many reasons so we are thankful for the tremendous support from the Reno Aces to help boost our community's blood supply together," said Scott Edward, Donor Marketing and Communications Director for Vitalant. "Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, so these blood drives are a big part of our efforts to meet patient needs."

Walk-ins are welcome, but donation appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, call (775) 785-6644 or go online to BloodHero.com (Use sponsor code: RenoBattle)

