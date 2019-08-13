I-Cubs Sweep Bees

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs' magic number to secure the division dropped to 10 as they captured their first series sweep over the Salt Lake Bees (51-70) since 2011 with a 5-2 win Tuesday at Principal Park.

Iowa (66-55) broke the scoring seal with a four-run third inning, getting all four runs with two outs. A Donnie Dewees double and a Robel Garcia walk set up a three-run home run for Phillip Evans, his 16th of the season. Three pitches later, Addison Russell powered a shot to center field for his third in as many games.

Jared Walsh got the Bees on the board in the fourth with a solo shot, but that was the only offense the visitors would collect through the first seven frames. Starter Adbert Alzolay allowed three hits, walked none and fanned seven through 4.0 innings. Walsh's homer was the only blemish on the righty's line.

Dillon Maples (W, 4-4) took over in the fifth and contributed two perfect frames with three strikeouts to hold off the Bees. On the other side of the ball, an Evans leadoff triple in the sixth helped Iowa add insurance as a P.J. Higgins sac fly plated the run.

A Roberto Pena homer in the eighth rounded out the game's scoring, but it wasn't enough for Salt Lake to close the gap. Danny Hultzen allowed one baserunner in a scoreless ninth to earn his third save in as many tries.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa starters hold a 2.93 ERA (22ER/67.2IP) through the last 13 games.

- Phillip Evans went 2-for-4 with one triple, one home run and three RBI.

- Addison Russell is 6-for-11 with three home runs, four RBI, and a .688 on-base percentage through his last four games.

Iowa has a day off before beginning a four-game set in Memphis Thursday. Chih-Wei Hu is slated for his first start as an Iowa Cub. Follow the game on AM 940, TuneIn Radio or www.iowacubs.com.

