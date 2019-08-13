Redbirds Come from Behind to Clinch Series Win at Fresno

August 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





FRESNO, California - After being held to two hits through five innings Monday night in Fresno, Calif., the Memphis Redbirds' bats awoke and finished with six runs on 10 hits in a 6-4 win against the Fresno Grizzlies (Nationals).

Memphis has won four-straight games, seven-of-nine, and 10-of-13 overall. With the win, Memphis (55-65) secures its sixth series victory in its last seven played.

With Fresno (54-66) leading 3-0 after scoring a run in the first inning and two more in the second, the Redbirds were quietly held to two hits through their first five at-bats. But the club plated five runs on six hits, all singles, in the top of the sixth inning to take a 5-3 lead. The inning started with four-straight base knocks, and another run was scored on a sacrifice fly.

Fresno got within 5-4 after a run in the home-half, but the Redbirds scored again in the top of the seventh to bring the game to its eventual final score of 6-4.

Kodi Whitley then tossed 2.0 scoreless frames of relief, and Mike Mayers worked a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts to seal the victory.

Each Redbirds position player reached base at least once in the game, with Edmundo Sosa and Rangel Ravelo having two-hit games. Ramon Urias was 1-for-3 with an RBI, extending his hitting streak to a season-high-tying eight games, and Harrison Bader was 1-for-5 and moved his hitting streak to five-straight.

Sosa has a hit in 16 of his last 17 games.

Austin Warner got the win for the Redbirds with 5.0 innings of work, allowing those three early Fresno runs but nothing else. He struck out eight and walked one and threw 60 of his 94 pitches for strikes.

In addition to going 1-for-4, Adolis Garcia walked, scored twice, and stole his 13th base of the season.

The Redbirds and Fresno finish their four-game series tomorrow night at 9:05 (CT). Memphis then returns to AutoZone Park on Thursday to start an 11-game homestand to finish the regular-season slate in Downtown Memphis.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Thursday, August 15 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Friday, August 16 at 7:05: Sandlot Night with an appearance by Squints from the movie and a showing of the film after the game; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat beef sliders buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Specialty ticket that includes a St. Louis Cardinals golf umbrella available at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals

Saturday, August 17 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos

Sunday, August 18 at 2:05: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

Monday, August 19 at 6:35: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series with $3 tacos and $5 Dos Equis available at the stadium

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

