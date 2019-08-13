OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 12, 2019

August 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Reno Aces (57-63) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (56-63)

Game #120 of 140/Home #57 of 70 (25-31)

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Riley Smith (2-1, 6.33) vs. OKC-RHP J.D. Martin (3-0, 4.63)

Tuesday, August 13, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers wrap up a four-game series, and seven-game homestand, with a 7:05 p.m. game against the Reno Aces at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers trail the series, 2-1, and seek a series split with a win tonight...OKC is 12-5 over the last 17 home games.

Last Game: Nine runs by the Dodgers in the fifth inning broke open Monday night's game and sent them to a 12-2 win against Reno at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin opened the game with five shutout innings, recording nine strikeouts. The Dodgers were hitless until starting the bottom of the fifth inning with five straight hits. Zach McKinstry started the scoring with a RBI double. Shane Peterson next lined a RBI single to right field and Jake Peter sent a RBI triple to the wall in right field before Gonsolin lined a RBI double to center field for a 4-0 lead. Later with one out, Austin Barnes doubled to the warning track in center field to bring home another run. After a pitching change and a walk by Zach Reks, Jedd Gyorko drilled a three-run homer out to center field. McKinstry came up to bat again and hammered a solo homer into the Reno bullpen for a 9-0 lead. The Dodgers added another run in the sixth when Gavin Lux crushed a solo home run out to right field. Ben DeLuzio's RBI single in the seventh put Reno on the scoreboard. Later with position player Josh Prince pitching for Reno, Connor Joe hit a two-run homer to extend OKC's lead to 12-1 in the eighth. Reno tacked on a run with a sacrifice fly from DeLuzio in the ninth. Gonsolin (2-4) earned the win, allowing two hits over 5.0 shutout innings. Reno starting pitcher Joel Payamps (2-2) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: J.D. Martin (3-0) seeks his fourth win in five starts with OKC tonight...Martin pitched 5.2 innings against Tacoma Aug. 7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and earned the win, allowing four runs and six hits, a career-high seven walks and two strikeouts in the Dodgers' 7-4 comeback victory...Martin has now made four starts throughout the season with the Dodgers and the team is 3-1 in his outings. Since rejoining the team earlier this month, he's made two starts and has allowed seven runs and 13 hits, including four homers, over 11.2 IP...Martin has spent the bulk of the season with Tulsa and has made 14 starts overall for the Drillers, going 2-7 with a 5.38 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 80.1 IP with 38 walks and 66 strikeouts...He won his first two starts with OKC this season, allowing a total of five earned runs and 12 hits over 12.0 IP...He was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week after he pitched 7.0 scoreless innings against Midland May 2...Martin spent the entire 2018 season with Double-A Montgomery (Tampa Bay) while working as a knuckleball pitcher...The 2019 season is Martin's 17th in professional baseball. He was originally selected by Cleveland with the 35th overall pick in the 2001 MLB Draft from Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, Calif. and made his Major League debut July 20, 2009 with Washington.

Against the Aces: 2019: 1-2 2018: 1-3 All-time: 24-19 At OKC: 16-7

The Aces travel to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time since 2017 as the teams meet for their lone series of the season...Reno won the 2018 series between the teams, 3-1, at Greater Nevada Field. Donovan Solano led OKC with seven hits and six RBI...The teams split their 2017 series, 2-2, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark with the Dodgers winning back-to-back games in the middle of the set. The Dodgers are 16-7 all-time against the Aces in Bricktown and are 4-0-1 in their first five series in OKC since the teams started playing in 2009. However, the Aces are 4-3 in their last six games in Bricktown after going 3-13 over their first 16 games. Tonight Reno looks to win its first ever series in OKC...Going back to 2017, the Aces have won six of the teams' last eight meetings, including the last four of the last five

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux crushed a solo homer out to right field in the sixth inning that flew past the visiting bullpen, went beyond the lawn seating area and hit off the support for the advertisements hanging above the walkway. The home run was his 11th of the season with the OKC Dodgers and 24th overall, including his time with Double-A Tulsa...Lux has now reached base safely in each of his first 35 Triple-A games. Including his time with Tulsa, Lux has reached base safely in 48 consecutive games. He owns the longest current on-base streak in professional baseball, and his streak is tied for the third-longest in the PCL overall this season...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is slashing .432/.514/.811/1.325. He has 64 hits, 19 multi-hit games, 30 XBH, 32 RBI and 47 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP, OPS, hits, extra-base hits, runs scored and 120 total bases are the best, or tied for first, among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his SLG is second...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July, becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began officially keeping track of the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is batting .356 and his 145 total hits rank third in the domestic Minors and is just one hit off the overall lead.

Hit Men: After being held to three runs and four hits over the first 22 innings of the current series, the Dodgers offense exploded for nine runs and eight hits in the fifth inning alone Monday. The Dodgers tallied 12 runs, and nine of their 11 hits went for extra bases as scored in double digits for the 22nd time this season. Prior to the fifth inning, the team was 4-for-65 in the series before going 11-for-23 to finish the game...The Dodgers have been one of the PCL's best offensive teams over the last month. Since the All-Star Break, the Dodgers lead the PCL in OPS (.961) and rank second in the league in runs scored (232), home runs (71), RBI (221) and SLG (.572). Additionally, they also rank second in the American Conference in hits (312). Over the 30 games following the break, OKC has scored nine or more runs in 13 games and tallied double-digit hits in 20 games.

On Strike: OKC's pitching staff paces the PCL with 1,112 strikeouts this season after adding 14 more to their season total last night. Monday marked OKC's 55th double-digit strikeout game of the season and the team's 12th game with 14 or more strikeouts. The Dodgers have 29 more strikeouts than second-place Sacramento, which has pitched 39.1 more innings than OKC...The Dodgers are on pace for 1,308 K's this season, which would surpass the team record of 1,277 set in 2017.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit four home runs last night and have now homered in 30 of the last 33 games. Since July 1, the Dodgers have hit the second-most homers in all of professional baseball (82 HR), trailing only Las Vegas (90 HR). OKC has gone deep at least twice in 18 of the last 26 games (66 HR) and has hit at least three homers in 11 of the last 23 games...After Reno hit seven home runs over the first two games of the series, OKC pitchers held the Aces without a homer or extra-base hit last night. Monday was just the third time in the last 23 games Dodgers pitchers held an opponent without a home run. Entering last night's game, opponents had hit two or more homers in 10 of the previous 16 games (35 HR) and four or more homers in four of the previous 14 games. OKC's 33 homers allowed since July 27 are still the most in the Minors...The Dodgers have already established single-season team records with 182 homers hit (previously 171 in 2005) and 168 homers allowed (previously 153 in 2004).

Zach Attack: After notching a double and homer last night, Zach McKinstry has hit safely in seven of his first eight games with OKC, going 15-for-31 (.484) with four doubles, four homers, 13 RBI and eight runs scored...Going back to his time with Double-A Tulsa, McKinstry has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games, batting .491 (28x57) with a .561 OBP, .789 SLG and 17 RBI.

Around the Horn: Tonight is OKC's final game of the season against a Pacific Conference opponent. So far, OKC is 14-13 against Pacific Conference opponents, including 6-7 at home...Jedd Gyorko hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning last night and is 3-for-10 with a double, homer, four RBI and three walks over four games of his ML rehab assignment with OKC...Connor Joe hit his 15th home run of the season last night. He ranks fourth in the PCL with 64 walks and fifth with a .424 OBP in 2019. Since June 27, he is tied for first in the PCL in walks (31), tied for second in runs (40) and tied for third in RBI (37)...The Dodgers are 2-2 in four-game series finales when aiming for a split.

