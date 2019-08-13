Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at El Paso Chihuahuas

August 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (72-48) at El Paso Chihuahuas (70-50)

Game #121/Away Game #58

Tuesday, August 13, 8:05 p.m.

Southwest University Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Trey Supak (1-0, 5.71) vs. LHP Jerry Keel (7-7, 7.36)

Always On: After his 2-for-4 performance last night David Freitas is now on a 23 game on-base streak, the longest such streak by a Missions player this season. It is tied for the sixth-longest active on-base streak in the PCL. During the 23-game stretch Freitas is batting .440 (40-for-91) with 22 runs, 7 doubles, 7 home runs, 29 RBI, and 17 walks. His on-base percentage in that time is .528. He is also on a nine-game hitting streak during which he is batting .476 (20-for-42) with 12 runs, 4 doubles, 4 home runs, and 14 RBI. Freitas is two hits shy of 800 for his MiLB career and eight shy of his single-season career-high set in 2011 with Single-A Hagerstown.

Searching for Six: David Freitas has driven in at least one run in five straight games. He had a career-long six-game RBI streak from July 6-18. Tyler Saladino's seven-game RBI streak from April 10-17 remains the longest such streak by a Missions player this season.

Getting Offensive: As might be expected when venturing over to the venues in the Pacific Conference of the PCL the Missions have seen an uptick in their offensive numbers. Through six games of their seven-game road trip the Missions are batting .329 (76-for-231) with 48 runs, 17 doubles, and 12 home runs. That averages out to 8 runs on 12.7 hits per game. On the season the Missions are averaging 5.6 runs on 9.2 hits per game.

