Aviators Best Chasers 4-2

Omaha third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez mashed his ninth home run of the season to extend his hit streak to ten, however Las Vegas second baseman Sheldon Neuse collected three hits and starting pitcher Sean Manaea fanned ten batters in five-plus innings in the Aviators' 4-2 win over the Storm Chasers on Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park.

Manaea (5.1 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 10 K) set down 12 of the final 13 batters he faced to earn the win as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment, with the lone blemish in that span a fourth-inning free pass. Aviators righty Parker Dunshee (3.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 2 K) notched a three-inning save in support of Manaea, while Omaha starter Eric Skoglund (5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, 6 K) suffered the loss.

Neuse (3-4, 2 R, HR, RBI) posted a game-high three knocks, including a first-inning home run, while SS Franklin Barreto blasted Las Vegas' other longball, a two-run shot in the second. SS Trace Loehr (2-3) added a multi-hit effort for the Aviators, while no Storm Chasers batters collected more than one knock.

Over the course of his ten-game hit streak dating back to August 3, Gutierrez is batting .488 (20-41) along with nine runs, three doubles, three homers and 14 RBI, in addition to five walks and a 1.312 OPS. Gutierrez during that stretch has seen his 2019 batting average with Omaha rise 34 points from .258 to .292.

Following an off day on Wednesday, the Storm Chasers embark on their final road trip of the 2019 campaign, starting with a four-game series in Nashville beginning on Thursday, August 15. First pitch of the series opener is slated for 7:05pm CT.

Omaha returns to Werner Park to wrap up the 2019 season with a seven-game homestand from August 26 through September 2 versus Nashville and Round Rock. First pitch of the series opener on Monday, August 26 is set for 7:05pm CT.

Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

