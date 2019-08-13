Memphis musters up 6-4 victory over Grizz on Monday

August 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





Fresno, California - The Memphis Redbirds (55-65) ousted the Fresno Grizzlies (54-66) 6-4 Monday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno lost their seventh straight contest and 15 of their last 16 overall. Memphis lefty Austin Warner (2-2) earned the victory after five innings of work. He punched out eight. Grizzlies starter J.J. Hoover (4-6) took the decision despite fanning six over five frames.

A five-run sixth buried Fresno. The Redbirds brought 10 batters to the plate and notched six hits. Max Schrock delivered the go-ahead RBI in the inning. Adolis Garcia scored two runs and added one RBI while Rangel Ravelo whacked a pair of hits for Memphis. Reliever Mike Mayers notched his second consecutive save.

Chuck Taylor highlighted the Grizzlies offense with a two-run moonshot in the second. The homer to left-center field was his second with Fresno. Yadiel Hernandez provided two hits in the defeat. Righty Justin Miller hurled two perfect frames, whiffing a pair.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- LF Chuck Taylor (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- RF Yadiel Hernandez (2-4, RBI)

- RHP Justin Miller (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K)

Top Performers: Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals)

- LF Adolis Garcia (1-4, RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- 1B Rangel Ravelo (2-5, RBI, R)

- RHP Mike Mayers (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Tuesday August 13 Memphis Redbirds (Home) RHP Scott Copeland (Fresno) vs. LHP Genesis Cabrera (Memphis) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / MiLB.TV

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: One day before turning 32, J.J. Hoover recorded his first professional hit. The righty spanked a single to right field in the bottom of the second off of Austin Warner. It was Hoover's 493rd career game (290 MLB, 203 MiLB with 74 starts). He was 0-for-25 coming into the at-bat. Hoover is in his 12th professional season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.