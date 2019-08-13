Missions Penultimate Homestand Begins Thursday

San Antonio - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Thursday, August 15 for a four-game homestand against the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami Marlins affiliate). The Missions will play the Baby Cakes from Thursday, August 15 - Sunday, August 18.

Thursday, August 15 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Flying Chanclas Night - The Missions transform into the Flying Chanclas for the night.

Dollar Night presented by Metro by T-Mobile - Fans can partake in $1 hot dogs, $1 sodas, and $1 select draft beers.

Friday, August 16 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Maroon Jersey Giveaway presented by McCombs Ford West - The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a maroon Missions jersey.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases

Saturday, August 17 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks Show presented by Bud Light - Make sure to stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show.

Aaron's Photo Booth with the Missions - Select Missions players will be at the Aaron's Photo Booth to take pictures with fans from 6:00-6:15 p.m. The booth is located by customer service on the third base side of the concourse.

Sunday, August 18 vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes - 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park Night presented by North Park Suburu at Dominion - Fans can bring their furry friends to The Wolff to enjoy some Sunday night baseball!

Allegiant Air Autographs - Select Missions players will sign autographs on the concourse from 5:00-5:15 p.m. by the third base entrance.

First Responders Appreciation Night presented by Butterkrust Bakery - the Missions will honor Bexar County first responders at The Wolff.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases

Sunday Fun Day presented by Circle K - Fans can bring in a receipt from Circle K and receive four infield reserve seats for just $20.

2019 is the 118th season of baseball in San Antonio and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. Single game tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com.

