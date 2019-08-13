Aviators Host Albuquerque & Reno (August 15-21)

LAS VEGAS: The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will open a seven-game homestand against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Thursday, August 15 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The four-game series against Albuquerque will conclude on Sunday, August 18. Las Vegas will then host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in a three-game series from Monday-Wednesday, August 19-21. All seven games on the homestand will begin at 7:05 p.m.

The Aviators, 70-50 (.583), are on a Midwest seven-game road trip that will conclude on Tuesday in Omaha, Nebraska against the Storm Chasers, Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The next scheduled off day for the PCL is Wednesday, August 14.

Pacific Southern Division Standings:

Las Vegas, 70-50 (.583) - - 20 games remaining (11 home; 9 away)

El Paso, 70-50 (.583) - - 20 games remaining (12 home; 8 away)

The Aviators organization have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada. The franchise is playing in their 37th season in the Silver State as a member of the PCL.

LAS VEGAS AVIATORS LEAD TRIPLE-A BASEBALL IN HOME ATTENDANCE:

The Aviators lead Triple-A baseball (30 teams: 16 in PCL; 14 in International League) in total home attendance (544,084) and average (9,222 in 59 dates).

The Columbus Clippers, Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, lead the IL in total home attendance and average (522,252 - 8,566 average in 61 dates).

2019 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 59 dates, Las Vegas total is 544,084 for an average of 9,222 (38 sellouts). The season-high sellout crowd was 12,111 vs. Tacoma on May 14 (Smokers Strike Out 16th Annual School Day Game). The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 plateau in "home" attendance in all 37 seasons (1983-2019). The all-time attendance total now stands at 12,545,095.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2016), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

Number of 10,000+ crowds in 2019: 18

LARGEST SINGLE SEASON HOME ATTENDANCE:

2019 544,084 59 dates 9,222 average

1992 387,815 72 dates 5,386 average

1993 386,310 71 dates 5,441 average

2008 374,780 71 dates 5,279 average

2007 371,676 72 dates 5,162 average

*1983 365,848 75 dates 4,878 average *inaugural season

LAS VEGAS BALLPARK WINNER OF 2019 MiLB TRIPLE-A BEST OF THE BALLPARKS FAN VOTE (JULY 1): Las Vegas Ballpark defeated Southwest University Park, home of the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, to win this year's Triple-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote. Over 85,000 fans voted in all five rounds of the Triple-A Best of the Ballparks fan vote, with almost 500,000 fans voting to date in the overall competition. After several close votes in previous rounds, the final vote resulted in Las Vegas Ballpark with a 55.6% to 44.4% margin win over the El Paso Chihuahuas.

LAS VEGAS BALLPARK WINNER OF BASEBALLPARKS.COM ANNUAL BALLPARK OF THE YEAR AWARD: Las Vegas Ballpark® has a major national award to add to its accomplishments, as BaseballParks.com announced on July 31 that the new facility is the winner of its 20th Annual Ballpark of the Year Award. Every year since 2000, BaseballParks.com has presented this honor to the new or remodeled baseball stadium with the best combination of site selection, exterior appearance, architectural design, and fan amenities. The selection is made by an advisory panel utilized by the 22-year-old website. The announcement of the award was made in the July 31 edition of USA TODAY Sports Weekly and at BaseballParks.com. Joe Mock, founder and webmaster of the website and a frequent contributor to USA TODAY publications, penned the article about this year's honor. The Howard Hughes Corporation®, owners of the Aviators and developers of Summerlin, covered the costs to design and build the park. Architecture firm HOK developed its design. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) committed $80 million over 20 years for a naming rights sponsorship.

The following is the schedule and promotions for the seven-game homestand from August 15-21 at 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, August 15: $2 Beer Night, Proper identification is required vs. Albuquerque

Friday, August 16: *Spruce Bobblehead Night, presented by Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas vs. Albuquerque

Saturday, August 17: *Aviators Backpack Night, presented by Green Valley Grocery vs. Albuquerque

Sunday, August 18: Sunday Family Night vs. Albuquerque

Monday, August 19: National Aviation Day & Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network vs. Reno Aces

Tuesday, August 20: Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") & Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network vs. Reno Aces

August 21: Wag Your Tail Wednesdays / Bark on the Berm, presented by Hydrant Club & Silver State Diamond Challenge, presented by Nevada Donor Network vs. Reno Aces

*First 2,000 fans through the gates

+MiLB Es Divertido Ser Un Fan - "It's Fun To Be A Fan Campaign!" The Aviators will transform to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") eight times during the 2019 season at Las Vegas Ballpark. The remaining date is Tuesday, August 20.

Minor League Baseball announced on Feb. 18, 2019 the second annual Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series taking place during the 2019 season. MiLB, on July 24, 2017, launched Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, a new multi-cultural fan engagement platform aimed at specifically connecting with Hispanic/Latino baseball fans in 160 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. The program debuted in August 2017 in select MiLB markets, including Las Vegas, Charlotte, North Carolina; Kane County, Illinois; and Visalia, California, with national expansion implemented in the 2018 season!

The Las Vegas Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE, presented by Nevada Donor Network: In 2009, Las Vegas and Reno developed the Silver State Diamond Challenge and the "Silver Plate Trophy" to add to the excitement to the rivalry for the two PCL teams that represent the state of Nevada...Reno defeated Las Vegas, 3-games-to-1, in the 2015 PCL Conference Championship Series.

The 2019 campaign will mark the 11th season of the S.S.D.C.

CHAMPION OF THE SILVER STATE DIAMOND CHALLENGE:

2009: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8 and won the "Draw of the Cards" between the two Mayors)

2010: Reno Aces (Reno won series 11-games-to-5)

2011: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2012: Reno Aces (series tied 8-8, Aces retain trophy)

2013: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 13-games-to-3)

2014: Las Vegas 51s (series tied 8-8, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2015: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 11-games-to-5, Las Vegas retains trophy)

2016: Reno Aces (Reno won series 9-games-to-7)

2017: Reno Aces (Reno won series 12-games-to-4)

2018: Las Vegas 51s (Las Vegas won series 10-games-6)

2019: Las Vegas Aviators lead the series, 8-games-to-5

Reno's roster features one of the top 10 prospects in the Diamondbacks organization, according to Baseball America: right-handed pitcher Jon Duplantier (No. 2).

Albuquerque's roster features one of the top 10 prospects in the Rockies organization, according to Baseball America: outfielder Sam Hilliard (No. 10).

Following the homestand, the Aviators will embark on the final road trip of the regular season beginning in the Pacific Northwest on Thursday, August 22 against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. The four-game series will conclude on Sunday, August 25. Las Vegas will then continue the eight-game road trip and travel to Albuquerque, N.M. to face the Isotopes in a four-game series from Monday-Thursday, August 26-29

The Aviators will broadcast all games on Lotus Broadcasting on NBC Sports Radio AM 920 'THE GAME', which will carry live all 140 regular season games. Also, all games will be available on the Aviators website (Major League Baseball Advanced Media, MLBAM) at www.aviatorslv.com. Russ Langer, the 10-time Nevada Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NSSA), is in his 20th season behind the microphone calling Aviators baseball.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

Tickets for all Aviators home games can be purchased at Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

Box Office Hours:

NON-GAME DAYS:

Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday is closed

GAME DAYS:

Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to end of game

Sunday night games (June - September) from noon to end of game

NOTE: Las Vegas Ballpark will call is located off Pavilion Center Drive near the main entrance to the ballpark, Will call is open 1.5 hours before the game and closed at the end of the game.

Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster (1-800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com).

The Aviators will be offering a military and first responders discount through the team's partnership with GovX (www.govx.com) - - $5.00 off tickets through the website.

The individual game tickets for the 70-game home season are subject to dynamic pricing.

The pricing classifications are subject to change:

Home Plate Box ($35-$45)

Dugout Prime ($29-$39)

Dugout Box ($22-$32)

Outfield Prime ($18-$28)

Outfield Box ($15-$25)

4 Topps Corners ($50-$60)

Home Run Porch ($50-$60)

Social/Berm ($12-$22)

2019 Group Tickets are on sale and the phone number is (702) 939-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available at the Las Vegas Ballpark TEAM STORE and on the "Team Shop" section of the website.

