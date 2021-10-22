Islanders Bested by Thunderbirds, 3-1

October 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Grant Hutton recorded his first goal of the season to open the scoring on Friday, but the Bridgeport Islanders (0-2-0-2), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds (3-0-0-0) in a 3-1 final at MassMutual Center.

Springfield scored three unanswered goals including the game-winner on the power play to maintain its perfect record. Ken Appleby (0-1-1) made 35 saves to keep Bridgeport close for much of the night.

The Islanders struck first just 8:49 into the contest when Hutton's slap shot from the right point filtered through traffic and past goaltender Joel Hofer's glove. Otto Koivula created heavy pressure in the Springfield end, first sending a hard wrist shot just off the mark before settling Michael Dal Colle's pass behind the net. Koivula ultimately guided a feed to the blue line where Hutton hammered it home for his first goal since the 2019-20 season.

Bridgeport carried its 1-0 lead into the second period, but Scott Perunovich began the T-Birds comeback with his first professional goal at 11:35 of the middle frame. Perunovich received Matthew Peca's pass up the left-wing boards and floated a wrist shot towards the net that made its way through a screen. Nikita Alexandrov and Hugh McGing both provided traffic in front to help tie the game at 1-1.

Springfield outshot Bridgeport 18-6 in the third period and scored twice. Nathan Todd's power-play goal from the back post at the 6:49 mark broke the deadlock and Peca's breakaway about three minutes later capped the scoring.

The Islanders ended the night 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the kill. Hofer (2-0-0) stopped 16 chances for Springfield.

The contest also included one fight when Erik Brown and Josh Wesley dropped the gloves just 3:05 into the game, providing high-energy from the start.

