IceHogs and Wild Cross in Two-Game Weekend Series Starting Tonight in Des Moines

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild tonight at 7:00 CT at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines to open their 12-game season head-to-head series and start a two-game weekend set against each other. The clubs will rematch tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. CT in Des Moines.

Hogs See Familiar Faces in Second Weekend of the Season

The IceHogs travel to Des Moines, Iowa to battle the Iowa Wild on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 at Wells Fargo Area. The Hogs recently saw the Wild in a pair of preseason matchups on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8, earning a 3-0 victory in the first contest at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa and fell in overtime, 4-3, in the second showdown. Last season, the IceHogs went 4-5-1-0 in 10 meetings against the Wild.

Meijer First Goal Fundraiser Returns for the 2021-22 Season

When the IceHogs score the first goal of each game this season, Meijer will donate $50 to Rock House Kids, a 501(c)(3) foundation helping feed Rockford's inner-city youth in a safe nurturing environment! Last season, the IceHogs and Meijer donated $1,750 to Rock House Kids.

Reichel Begins First North American Season on Right Skate

Chicago Blackhawks first-round selection Lukas Reichel (2020, 17th overall) made his North American professional debut on Friday at Grand Rapids and picked up his first AHL goal and assist in the IceHogs' 5-3 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Saturday. On Saturday, he tied a team high with three shots on goal and registered a plus-minus of +3.

Hardman Sends Hogs to 100 Mark with Blackhawks

On Tuesday, forward Mike Hardman became the 100th IceHogs alum skate with Chicago Blackhawks over their 14-year relationship as affiliates. He registered two assists in two games with the IceHogs last weekend vs. Grand Rapids and Chicago and made his season debut with the Blackhawks against the New York Islanders at United Center. Full List of IceHogs NHL alums

The Rockford IceHogs rematch against the Wild tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena and wrap up their season-opening, season-long, six-game road trip on Thursday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The puck drops for both contests at 7 p.m.

Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premier source for local events, news and culture.

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations. Buy Opening Weekend Tickets

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 1-1-0-0, 2 points (T-1st Central Division)

Iowa: 1-1-0-0, 2 points (T-1st Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 27 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild 2020-21 Head-to-Head Record

4-5-1-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

39-29-5-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (4th season with IceHogs)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

