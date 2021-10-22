Checkers Score Three Unanswered to Down Hershey 5-3

October 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 5-3 decision on Friday night at Bojangles' Coliseum for their first defeat of the 2021-22 regular season. Hershey's power play went 2-for-6 and the penalty kill put forth a perfect, 4-for-4 effort. Both teams conclude a back-to-back set on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

Aliaksei Protas opened the scoring for the Chocolate and White 5:28 into the first period. On a 2-on-1 offensive rush, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby centered a perfect pass across for Protas to finish his first goal of the season. Only 1:15 later, Charlotte answered following an odd-man rush of their own. Alexander True held and fired a shot from the right wing past Pheonix Copley to even the score. Max McCormick provided the Checkers a 2-1 advantage at the 14:28 mark of the opening stanza. Shots after 20 minutes were 14-10 Hershey.

The Bears power play unit struck twice in the second period to regain a 3-2 advantage. First, Mike Sgarbossa scored a 5-on-3 power play goal from the bottom of the right circle at 9:42, followed by Garrett Pilon's second goal of the season at 13:47. On the rebound of a Mike Vecchione shot, Pilon stuffed the rebound home past Checkers goaltender Christopher Gibson. Before the second period expired, Charlotte once again found the equalizer. After a foot race negated a pending icing, Aleksi Heponiemi buried his own second chance past Copley at the 15:39 mark. Shots after 40 minutes were 27-17 Bears.

Despite being held to only three shots in the third period, Charlotte scored twice and salvaged a 5-3 victory. Following a turnover, McCormick scored his second goal of the night and the eventual game-winner at 15:14. Minutes later, Matt Kiersted tallied his first professional goal in his AHL debut by icing the empty netter with 1:01 left.

The Hershey Bears conclude their two-game weekend set with the Charlotte Checkers tomorrow at Bojangles' Coliseum. Puck drop is slated for 6 PM. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.