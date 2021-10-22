Checkers Score Three Unanswered to Down Hershey 5-3
October 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears dropped a 5-3 decision on Friday night at Bojangles' Coliseum for their first defeat of the 2021-22 regular season. Hershey's power play went 2-for-6 and the penalty kill put forth a perfect, 4-for-4 effort. Both teams conclude a back-to-back set on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.
Aliaksei Protas opened the scoring for the Chocolate and White 5:28 into the first period. On a 2-on-1 offensive rush, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby centered a perfect pass across for Protas to finish his first goal of the season. Only 1:15 later, Charlotte answered following an odd-man rush of their own. Alexander True held and fired a shot from the right wing past Pheonix Copley to even the score. Max McCormick provided the Checkers a 2-1 advantage at the 14:28 mark of the opening stanza. Shots after 20 minutes were 14-10 Hershey.
The Bears power play unit struck twice in the second period to regain a 3-2 advantage. First, Mike Sgarbossa scored a 5-on-3 power play goal from the bottom of the right circle at 9:42, followed by Garrett Pilon's second goal of the season at 13:47. On the rebound of a Mike Vecchione shot, Pilon stuffed the rebound home past Checkers goaltender Christopher Gibson. Before the second period expired, Charlotte once again found the equalizer. After a foot race negated a pending icing, Aleksi Heponiemi buried his own second chance past Copley at the 15:39 mark. Shots after 40 minutes were 27-17 Bears.
Despite being held to only three shots in the third period, Charlotte scored twice and salvaged a 5-3 victory. Following a turnover, McCormick scored his second goal of the night and the eventual game-winner at 15:14. Minutes later, Matt Kiersted tallied his first professional goal in his AHL debut by icing the empty netter with 1:01 left.
The Hershey Bears conclude their two-game weekend set with the Charlotte Checkers tomorrow at Bojangles' Coliseum. Puck drop is slated for 6 PM. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2021
- Checkers Take Down Bears 5-3 in Home Opener - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks for Kids Fund Donates $50,000 to KidSport Abbotsford, Supporting Minor Hockey - Abbotsford Canucks
- Penguins Prevail over Wolf Pack with 2-1, OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Makiniemi, Wolves Stymie Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- P-Bruins Grab a Point, Fall in Overtime to Utica Comets, 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Extend Season-Opening Win Streak to Three Games - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Bested by Thunderbirds, 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Down Bruins in Overtime, Win 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Score Three Unanswered to Down Hershey 5-3 - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Offense Shines in 4-0 Shutout of Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Drop 2-1 Overtime Heartbreaker to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Series Preview vs. Abbotsford: October 22 & 24 - Henderson Silver Knights
- 5 Things: Heat at Gulls - at SD - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Name Jonny Brodzinski Captain, Tim Gettinger and Anthony Bitetto Alternate Captains - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Inaugural Home Opener with Pregame Plaza Party - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 22 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Olivier Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Start Road Weekend Friday at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Cal Foote to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Hit the Road to Battle Penguins for First Time Since 2020 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Begin 3-In-3 Weekend at Home Tonight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Face Thunderbirds Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs and Wild Cross in Two-Game Weekend Series Starting Tonight in Des Moines - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.