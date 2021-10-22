P-Bruins Grab a Point, Fall in Overtime to Utica Comets, 2-1
October 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
UTICA, N.Y. - The Providence Bruins earned a point for the third consecutive game, but failed to connect in overtime, falling to the Utica Comets, 2-1.
Kyle Keyser made 29 saves for Providence and Oskar Steen scored the lone goal for the P-Bruins in the second period. Providence was one-for-one on the penalty kill and recorded 26 shots on goal in the loss.
STATS
- Oskar Steen scored his first goal of the season.
Steen skated in 23 games with Providence last season, scoring five goals and adding six assists for 11 points.
- Cameron Hughes recorded his first point of the season with the primary assist on Steen's second period goal. Hughes led the P-Bruins in scoring last season with 21 points (5G, 16A) in 25 games.
- Jack Ahcan picked up the secondary helper on Steen's goal, his second assist of the season. Ahcan led all P-Bruins defensemen with nine assists last season.
- Kyle Keyser recorded 29 saves on 31 shots for the P-Bruins. Keyser has appeared in three games this season, recording a .933 save percentage with a 1.72 goals against average.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Laval Rocket on Saturday, October 23 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
SPRINGFIELD 3 6
HERSHEY 3 4
CHARLOTTE 3 4
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 3 4
PROVIDENCE 3 4
HARTFORD 4 5
BRIDGEPORT 4 2
LEHIGH VALLEY 2 0
1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL
PROVIDENCE 0 1 0 0 1
UTICA 0 0 1 1 2
