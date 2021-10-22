Wolf Pack Name Jonny Brodzinski Captain, Tim Gettinger and Anthony Bitetto Alternate Captains

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack have announced the club's leadership group for the 2021-22 American Hockey League (AHL) season. Forward Jonny Brodzinski has been named the 14th Captain in Wolf Pack history, while forward Tim Gettinger and defenseman Anthony Bitetto have been named Alternate Captains.

Brodzinski is in his second year with the Wolf Pack and is in his seventh overall season at the professional level. Prior to signing with the parent New York Rangers on October 9th, 2020, Brodzinski had played 200 career AHL games with the Ontario Reign and San Jose Barracuda.

In his first season with the Wolf Pack, Brodzinski skated in 14 games and registered 17 points (6 g, 11 a). In addition, Brodzinski served as an Alternate Captain for the Wolf Pack during road games in 2020-21. In 217 career games in the AHL, Brodzinski has scored 159 points (77 g, 82 a) and was named an All-Star during the 2016-17 season. He currently leads the Wolf Pack with four points (1 g, 3 a) through three games.

"It's a huge honor," Brodzinski said. "I'm excited to lead this group. We have a young, talented team and we're going to be tough to play against."

Brodzinski has also appeared in 62 NHL games with the Rangers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings.

Gettinger enters his fourth season as a member of the Wolf Pack, having appeared in 143 career AHL games including the 2021-22 season. In all, Gettinger has scored 74 points (40 g, 34 a) as a member of the Wolf Pack. In addition, Gettinger has played eight games with the Rangers, scoring one assist. He appeared in two games with the Rangers during the 2020-21 NHL season.

Prior to turning pro, Gettinger served as the Alternate Captain and the Captain for the Soo Greyhounds of the OHL. Gettinger proudly wore the "A" for two seasons for the Greyhounds (2015-16, 2016-17) and was the club's Captain during the 2017-18 campaign.

Bitetto, a veteran of ten years, is in his second season in Hartford. Bitetto skated in two games for the Wolf Pack during the 2020-21 season, while also skating in 14 games with the Rangers. Thus far in 2021-22, Bitetto has appeared in all three games with the Wolf Pack.

In 191 career AHL tilts, Bitetto has scored 79 points (18 g, 61 a) and collected 250 penalty minutes. Like Brodzinski, Bitetto signed with the Rangers on October 9th, 2020, as an unrestricted free agent. He has appeared in 197 NHL games with the Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators.

The Wolf Pack return to the XL Center in downtown Hartford on Friday, October 29th, when they play host to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Wolf Pack will also host the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, October 30th. Both games are slated for a 7:00 pm puck drop.

For tickets and more information on COVID-19 protocols, promotional nights and more, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

