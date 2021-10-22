Swaney, Giroux Net Two in Rout of IceHogs
October 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild (2-1-0-0; 4 pts.) defeated the Rockford IceHogs (1-2-0-0; 2 pts.) Friday night, 6-3. Wild forwards Nick Swaney and Damien Giroux both scored two goals in the contest.
The IceHogs struck first on a goal from forward Jakob Pour at 17:51 of the first period.
After the first period, Rockford led 1-0 but Iowa held the edge in shots, 12-9.
Wild center Connor Dewar scored 32 seconds into the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Kyle Rau and Turner Ottenbreit assisted on the tying goal.
Rockford's Reese Johnson scored at 5:53 of the second to put Rockford back on top, 2-1.
Nick Swaney banked in a goal past Arvid Soderblom (47 saves) to tie the game once again. Swaney's tally tied the game at 2.
At 10:20 of the second period, Swaney scored again to give the Wild a 3-2 lead. Kevin Czuczman and Joseph Cramarossa were credited with assists on the goal.
IceHogs forward Lucas Reichel beat Andrew Hammond (16 saves) on the power play at 11:30 to tie the game, 3-3.
Wild center Dominic Giroux gave Iowa a 4-3 when he found the back of the net at 14:52 of the second period.
At the end of the second period, the Wild held a 4-3 lead and also held a 33-14 edge in shots. Shots in the second period were 21-5 in favor of Iowa.
Mitchell Chaffee kicked off the third period with a goal at 3:45. Chaffee's goal extended Iowa's lead to 5-3.
Dominic Giroux once again beat Soderblom at 7:57 of the third period to make the score 6-3, which would be the final as Rockford was unable to crack Hammond at the end of the third period.
Shots in the game were 53-19 in favor of Iowa at the conclusion of the game.
On special teams, Iowa was unable to capitalize on their four chances on the man advantage, while Rockford was one for three.
Kyle Rau and Joseph Cramarossa both collected three assists on the night, and six different Wild players recorded assists as well.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. The Wild do battle with Rockford once again tomorrow night at Wells Fargo Arena. Faceoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.
