Canucks for Kids Fund Donates $50,000 to KidSport Abbotsford, Supporting Minor Hockey

Abbotsford, BC - The Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) is pleased to announce that the CFKF Board has donated $50,000 to KidSport Abbotsford to be designated to Hockey Grants. KidSport provides grants to kids from families facing financial barriers so they can participate in registered sport programs and experience the lifelong benefits of a season of sport.

The $50,000 donation helps kickstart the launch of the new CFKF 50/50 program in Abbotsford for their inaugural season. All 50/50 funds raised in Abbotsford will directly support charities in the Fraser Valley.

"We are very excited to launch the start of the new 50/50 program here in Abbotsford," said Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer, Abbotsford Canucks. "Our fanbase has been so supportive of the Abbotsford Canucks launch and we are delighted to be able to give back to the Fraser Valley community."

"Sports help kids set and achieve goals, develop healthy habits and create new friendships, factors that are especially important for kids who face disadvantages growing up, this is why we started our signature program, KidSport," said Rob Newman, president and CEO, Sport BC. "I would like to extend a special thank you to the Abbotsford Canucks organization for this generous donation to KidSport to help ensure more kids experience these benefits through hockey."

Raffle tickets for the CFKF 50/50 program in Abbotsford will be in arena only. Tickets will be available for purchase at all home games and are on sale from when doors open until the end of the 2nd intermission.

For additional details on the new CFKF 50/50 program in Abbotsford, please visit https://abbotsford.canucks.com/community/50-50.

