Comets Down Bruins in Overtime, Win 2-1
October 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - The Utica Comets played host for the second time in as many games this season, taking on the Providence Bruins in an Eastern Conference matchup between two teams yet to lose in regulation, and it would stay that way at the conclusion.
After a scoreless first period, the Bruins opened the scoring at the 7:13 mark of the second, Oskar Steen netting his first goal of the season. They would carry that lead into the second intermission.
The Providence lead would not last long into the third period, Utica would score on a Brian Flynn deflection just 24 seconds into the period to tie the game at 1-1. That would be the score at the end of the third, and free hockey would come in the form of three-on-three overtime.
In the extra session, it was Arne Talvitie who rifled the shot past Bruins goalie, Kyle Keyser for the victory. The goal was assisted by Tyler Wotherspoon and Reilly Walsh with :59 seconds left in overtime. The Comets record is 2-0 in the first two games this season.
The Comets are back in action for their first road game of the season when they travel to Syracuse to take on the Crunch. The team returns home on Friday, October 29th at 7:00 PM against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2021
- Checkers Take Down Bears 5-3 in Home Opener - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks for Kids Fund Donates $50,000 to KidSport Abbotsford, Supporting Minor Hockey - Abbotsford Canucks
- Penguins Prevail over Wolf Pack with 2-1, OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Makiniemi, Wolves Stymie Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- P-Bruins Grab a Point, Fall in Overtime to Utica Comets, 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Extend Season-Opening Win Streak to Three Games - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Bested by Thunderbirds, 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Down Bruins in Overtime, Win 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Score Three Unanswered to Down Hershey 5-3 - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Offense Shines in 4-0 Shutout of Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Drop 2-1 Overtime Heartbreaker to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Series Preview vs. Abbotsford: October 22 & 24 - Henderson Silver Knights
- 5 Things: Heat at Gulls - at SD - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Name Jonny Brodzinski Captain, Tim Gettinger and Anthony Bitetto Alternate Captains - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Inaugural Home Opener with Pregame Plaza Party - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 22 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Olivier Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Start Road Weekend Friday at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Cal Foote to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Hit the Road to Battle Penguins for First Time Since 2020 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Begin 3-In-3 Weekend at Home Tonight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Face Thunderbirds Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs and Wild Cross in Two-Game Weekend Series Starting Tonight in Des Moines - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.