Comets Down Bruins in Overtime, Win 2-1

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets played host for the second time in as many games this season, taking on the Providence Bruins in an Eastern Conference matchup between two teams yet to lose in regulation, and it would stay that way at the conclusion.

After a scoreless first period, the Bruins opened the scoring at the 7:13 mark of the second, Oskar Steen netting his first goal of the season. They would carry that lead into the second intermission.

The Providence lead would not last long into the third period, Utica would score on a Brian Flynn deflection just 24 seconds into the period to tie the game at 1-1. That would be the score at the end of the third, and free hockey would come in the form of three-on-three overtime.

In the extra session, it was Arne Talvitie who rifled the shot past Bruins goalie, Kyle Keyser for the victory. The goal was assisted by Tyler Wotherspoon and Reilly Walsh with :59 seconds left in overtime. The Comets record is 2-0 in the first two games this season.

The Comets are back in action for their first road game of the season when they travel to Syracuse to take on the Crunch. The team returns home on Friday, October 29th at 7:00 PM against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

