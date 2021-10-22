Series Preview vs. Abbotsford: October 22 & 24

In their first road series of the 2021-22 season, the Henderson Silver Knights are set to face off against the Abbotsford Canucks on Friday, October 22 at 7 p.m. PT and Sunday, October 24 at 4 p.m. PT at Abbotsford Centre. This will be the first home game in franchise history for the Canucks, who are the newest team in the AHL. It will also be the first time the Silver Knights have crossed the border to take on an opponent in franchise history.

NOTES

Friday's game marks Abbotsford's first regular season home game in franchise history. The Canucks are making their home debut as the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks.

A Silver Knights win would improve their season record to 3-0-0. This is the first away series of the season for Henderson, and they currently lead the division in total goals scored with 11 this season.

Henderson and Abbotsford are the two newest teams in the AHL. The HSK made their debut during the 2020-21 season.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Canucks so far are 1-1-1 in their inaugural season, having yet to play on home ice. Their first win of the season was in a shootout last Sunday, Oct. 10, but this time around they will look to wrap things up earlier and get their first regulation win of the season. They have allowed 11 goals in three games, with Michael DiPietro and Arturs Silovs netminding for the team. Abbotsford's scoring success has primarily come in the second period, with six of their eight regulation goals being scored during the middle stanza.

Abbotsford forward Justin Bailey has been their leading goal-scorer, earning three points (2G, 1A) in three games played. In his 2019-20 season with the Utica Comets, he had 47 points (28G, 19A) in 53 games, ranking third in points on the Comets.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Radio: 1230 The Game

Watch: AHLtv

HSK SCORING LEADERS

Daniil Miromanov- 4 points (2G, 2A)

Pavel Dorofeyev- 3 points (3G)

Sven Bärtschi- 3 points (1G, 2A)

Lynden McCallum- 3 points (1G, 2A)

