Monsters Offense Shines in 4-0 Shutout of Senators

October 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Cleveland Monsters shutout the Belleville Senators 4-0 on Friday night at CAA Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 2-1-0-0 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Brendan Gaunce tipped in a shot from Gavin Bayreuther at 7:47 of the opening frame with a secondary assist from Tyler Angle to give the Monsters a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. The Monsters continued to produce offensively in the middle period with a goal from Billy Sweezey at 4:04 off feeds from Angle and Liam Foudy followed by an unassisted tally from Brett Gallant at 9:59 bringing the score to 3-0 after 40 minutes. Tyler Sikura notched the lone goal of the final frame at 2:23 with a helper from Adam Helewka to secure a 4-0 victory for Cleveland.

Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube made 31 saves for the victory while Belleville's Filip Gustavsson made 28 saves in defeat.

The Monsters complete their road series against the Belleville Senators on Saturday, October 23, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at CAA Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 1 - - 4

BEL 0 0 0 - - 0

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 32 0/3 4/4 10 min / 5 inf

BEL 31 0/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Berube W 31 0 2-0-0

BEL Gustavsson L 28 4 0-1-0

Cleveland Record: 2-1-0-0, 4th North Division

Belleville Record: 1-2-0-0, 6th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.