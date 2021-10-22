Pour and Johnson Team up for Multi-Point Nights in Setback in Iowa
October 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Des Moines, IA - Forwards Jakub Pour and Reese Johnson each recorded a goal and an assist, but the Rockford IceHogs (1-2-0-0) fell to the Iowa Wild (2-1-0-0) 6-3 at Wells Fargo Arena Friday evening open a two-game weekend series. IceHogs goaltender Arvid Soderblom recorded a season-high 47 saves.
Pour opened the scoring late in the first period, snapping in his first AHL/North American tally off a give-and-go with Johnson at 17:51. Defenseman Isaak Phillips added the second assist.
The second period featured six total goals with four belonging to the Wild to take a 4-3 lead to the locker room. Forward Connor Dewar made it 1-1 just 32 seconds into the period to start the scoring frenzy. Johnson responded at 5:53, batting a loose puck over the glove of Wild goalie Andrew Hammond (W, 16 saves on 19 shots) from the top of the goal crease. Iowa's Nick Swaney then rattled off back-to-back goals at 8:18 and 10:20 to give the home club their first lead. Chicago Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel reset the contest on the power play at 11:30 with his second goal of the season. Wild forward Damien Giroux capped the frantic second frame with his first goal of the season at 14:51.
Forward Mitchell Chaffee (3:45) and Giroux (7:57) completed the game scoring in the third period en route to the victory and the Wild piled on 20 more shots in the frame for a game total of 53. The IceHogs finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play while the Wild went 0-for-4.
The Rockford IceHogs continue their season-long, six-game, season-opening road trip on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23 against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
Listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m.
The Rockford IceHogs rematch against the Wild tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena and wrap up their season-opening, season-long, six-game road trip on Thursday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 30 against the Texas Stars at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.
Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news, and culture.
The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.
