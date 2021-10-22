Wolf Pack Drop 2-1 Overtime Heartbreaker to Penguins
October 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack loaded up the bus and trekked out of New England for the first time in 18 months as they paid a visit to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday night. Despite outshooting the Penguins by a 31-27 margin, the Pack dropped a tough 2-1 decision in overtime.
Defenseman Cam Lee weaved his way into scoring position during the three-on-three overtime, sending a backhander onto the Wolf Pack goal. The initial shot was kicked away, but the rebound came right to Kasper Bjorkqvist. Bjorkqvist quickly fired the puck into the empty net, propelling the Penguins to their second victory of the season.
The Penguins opened the scoring on this night, as Filip Hallander buried his first career AHL goal just 6:53 into the contest. Nathan Legare fired a shot on the rush that Wolf Pack goaltender Keith Kinkaid cleanly denied, but the rebound popped right into the slot and onto the stick of Hallander. With Kinkaid committed to the initial save, Hallander had a wide-open net to break the ice.
Just 50 seconds later, the Wolf Pack found themselves on the penalty kill after Austin Rueschhoff took a tripping penalty at the 7:43 mark. For the second game in a row, however, the Hartford penalty kill stole the momentum. A strong, uneventful, kill settled things down, and Hartford began to tilt the ice in the second half of the period.
Finally, with just under half a minute to play in the period, the Wolf Pack were rewarded. P.C. Labrie settled a puck down in front of the goal, then spun a pass onto the stick of an open Anthony Greco. Greco quickly released a shot that Filip Lindberg couldn't get to, evening the affair 1-1 with his first goal of the season at the 19:37 mark.
The second period saw no scoring, as the game tightened up. The Wolf Pack went to the powerplay twice in the middle frame, while the Penguins had the skater advantage on three occasions. Both penalty kills shined, however, and the Pack held a 7-4 advantage in shots in the stanza.
Nathan Legare had a glorious chance to break the tie just over the midway point of the third period. After a Wolf Pack turnover in the offensive zone, Legare was sprung free on a breakaway and cleanly beat Kinkaid but rang the iron on the best chance of the period.
For the second straight game, 60 minutes was not enough for a verdict. The sides went to overtime, where the Wolf Pack had a few good chances early to claim the extra point. The Penguins capitalized on their second good look of overtime, as Bjorkqvist buried the rebound for his first of the season 2:40 into the overtime to give the home team a 2-1 victory. With the loss, Hartford falls to 2-1-1-0 on the season.
The Wolf Pack are back in action tomorrow night as they wrap up their weekend back-to-back in Lehigh Valley against the Phantoms. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm. The Pack return home next Friday, October 29th, when they host the Penguins in a rematch at 7:00 pm. For tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2021
- Checkers Take Down Bears 5-3 in Home Opener - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks for Kids Fund Donates $50,000 to KidSport Abbotsford, Supporting Minor Hockey - Abbotsford Canucks
- Penguins Prevail over Wolf Pack with 2-1, OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Makiniemi, Wolves Stymie Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- P-Bruins Grab a Point, Fall in Overtime to Utica Comets, 2-1 - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Extend Season-Opening Win Streak to Three Games - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Bested by Thunderbirds, 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Down Bruins in Overtime, Win 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Checkers Score Three Unanswered to Down Hershey 5-3 - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Offense Shines in 4-0 Shutout of Senators - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Drop 2-1 Overtime Heartbreaker to Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Series Preview vs. Abbotsford: October 22 & 24 - Henderson Silver Knights
- 5 Things: Heat at Gulls - at SD - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Name Jonny Brodzinski Captain, Tim Gettinger and Anthony Bitetto Alternate Captains - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Inaugural Home Opener with Pregame Plaza Party - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 22 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Olivier Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Start Road Weekend Friday at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Cal Foote to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Hit the Road to Battle Penguins for First Time Since 2020 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Begin 3-In-3 Weekend at Home Tonight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Face Thunderbirds Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs and Wild Cross in Two-Game Weekend Series Starting Tonight in Des Moines - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Drop 2-1 Overtime Heartbreaker to Penguins
- Wolf Pack Name Jonny Brodzinski Captain, Tim Gettinger and Anthony Bitetto Alternate Captains
- Wolf Pack Hit the Road to Battle Penguins for First Time Since 2020
- Wolf Pack Announce Time Changes to 2021-22 Regular Season Schedule
- Wolf Pack Battle Back to Knock off Bruins 4-3 in Shootout Thriller