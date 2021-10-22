Heat Start Road Weekend Friday at San Diego

Friday, October 22, 2021

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Stockton Heat (1-0-1-0; 4th Pacific) at San Diego Gulls (0-1-0-0; t-8th Pacific)

LOCATION: Pechanga Arena | San Diego, Calif.

TIME: 7:00 p.m. PST

TUNE IN: Tonight's game can be streamed on AHLTV, and the radio call is available via Spreaker and Fox Sports Stockton, 1280 AM.

Media Game Notes: STK | AHL

HEAT INDEX

An opening weekend split has the Heat warming up into their first road trip of the season as Stockton earned three of a possible four points against divisional foe Tucson to open the 2021-22 campaign. The Heat were led by rookies Walker Duehr and Jakob Pelletier on the offensive end Saturday, each netting their respective first professional goals, and backstopped by another strong showing from Dustin Wolf.

DUEHR TO-ER

Walker Duehr netted his first professional goal, also his first pro point, 14 seconds into the second period of Stockton's last game to put the Heat ahead 2-1. Duehr, 23, was one of the final departures of Calgary Flames camp after starting off his pro career last season while skating in five games with the Heat.

PELLETIER'S POINT

Calgary's first-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft potted his first professional goal in Saturday's win, a lamp-lighter coming just 102 seconds after fellow rookie Walker Duehr's to put Stockton ahead 3-1 early in the second frame Saturday. Pelletier's score came in just his second AHL game, the fastest first goal for a Stockton rookie since Glenn Gawdin in the 2018-19 season.

HUNGRY LIKE THE WOLF

Dustin Wolf finished Stockton's opening weekend with 66 saves on 69 shots faced, a 1.48 Goals Against Average and .957 Save Percentage, while earning three of a possible four points. Since his AHL debut, Wolf has earned at least a point in all four starts (3-0-1-0) while turning away 128 of 134 shots faced.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Heat hit the road for the first time this season, a Friday night tilt at San Diego and a Saturday contest at Bakersfield. Stockton has finished with a .500 point percentage or better on the road in each of the last four seasons, amassing a record of 59-43-6-6 in that span, a .570 point percentage.

YOU STAY CLASSY

Stockton has felt at home at San Diego's Pechanga Arena, owning an all-time record of 12-8-0-3 on the Gulls' home ice, including points in three of four contests in San Diego in 2019-20, the Heat's last season in the Pacific Division.

