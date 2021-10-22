Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m.

(Charlotte, NC) - The Hershey Bears open the road portion of the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, this weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Chocolate and White, who have started 2-0-0-0 for the first time since 2011-12, visit the Charlotte Checkers for a pair of games, starting tonight at 7 p.m. This evening is Hershey's first of four games this season at the Bojangles' Coliseum.

Hershey Bears (2-0-0-0) at Charlotte Checkers (1-1-0-0)

October 20, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #3 | Bojangles' Coliseum

Referees: Jake Kamrass (#3), Justin Kea (#20)

Linesperson: Sean D'Loughy (#95), Shane Gustafson (#18)

AHL STANDINGS

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Matt Trust on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears previous contest was a 2-1 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last Sunday afternoon at GIANT Center. Former Phantom Mike Vecchione started the scoring for the Chocolate and White, striking against his old club at 8:49 of the opening period to make it 1-0 Hershey. Hershey's Axel Jonsson-Fjallby doubled the Bears lead in the middle period, and Zach Fucale made 23 saves to earn the win in net. Hershey went 8-for-8 on the penalty kill, including killing a 6-on-3 in the closing 1:20 to secure the win. The Checkers last contest was a 4-1 win last Sunday at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Both Alex True and Lucas Carlsson had a goal and an assist in the win

BACK TO THE QUEEN CITY:

Tonight marks the Bears first visit to Charlotte since Jan.14-15, 2020. Hershey dropped the first game, 4-1, and despite two goals from Brian Pinho, a furious comeback fell short the next night in a 5-4 defeat. Including the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, the Bears have lost four straight games at the Bojangles' Coliseum. Hershey's last victory in North Carolina came over three years ago on Oct. 20, 2018. The Bears upended the Checkers 2-0, thanks to a 25-save clean sheet from Vitek Vanecek and goals from Liam O'Brien and Steve Whitney.

150 FOR PINS AND PEELS:

Forward Garrett Pilon and Brian Pinho are each set to skate in their 150th professional game this evening in Charlotte. Pilon has 88 points (33g, 55a) over his 148 AHL games with the Bears, and the winger has also skated in one NHL game with Washington. He had three points (1g, 2a) in the season opener versus the Checkers last Saturday. Pinho has collected 62 points (32g, 30a) in 147 games with the Bears, and has also skated in two NHL games with the Capitals. The 26-year-old scored his first AHL goal in Charlotte back on Oct. 19, 2018.

FAMILIAR FACE IN A NEW PLACE:

Charlotte's roster features former Hershey defender Connor Carrick. The Orland Park, Ill. native joined the Checkers after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Seattle Kraken this summer. Carrick opened his career in the Washington organization after being selected by the Capitals in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft. Carrick represented the Bears in the 2015 and 2016 AHL All-Star Games, and posted 72 points (18g, 54a) in 133 games with Hershey.

ODDS AND ENDS:

Goaltender Pheonix Copley's next win will move him into sole place of seventh place on the team's all-time victories by a goaltender list at 72...Defender Cody Franson has an assist in each of his first two games with the Bears...The Bears went 11-for-12 on the penalty kill last week, good for a 90.9% success rate...The Bears have tallied the game's opening marker in both of the first two games this season...Charlotte's Zac Dalpe played versus current Hershey assistant coach Patrick Wellar and the Bears in the 2011 Calder Cup Playoffs, registering eight points (3g, 5a) in the Checkers' opening round win...Hershey's associate goaltending coach Alex Westlund played in Charlotte during the club's ECHL days, appearing in 76 games with the Checkers from 2004-07.

