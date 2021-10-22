T-Birds Begin 3-In-3 Weekend at Home Tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (2-0-0-0) complete their season-opening three-game homestand on Friday night as they welcome the Bridgeport Islanders (0-2-0-1) to the MassMutual Center for the clubs' second consecutive meeting.

Following the Friday night duel at the Thunderdome, the T-Birds take to the road for the first time in 2021-22, visiting the Islanders on Saturday for a 7:00 p.m. game at the Webster Bank Arena and then cruising east to face the Providence Bruins on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

The T-Birds came away victorious in the first of 12 contests between Springfield and Bridgeport last Sunday in a 4-3 shootout triumph. Springfield's power play connected twice in that game and is now 4-for-12 in the young season to date. Tanner Kaspick, Nikita Alexandrov, and Logan Brown all scored in regulation, and Hugh McGing added the lone goal in round four of the shootout to propel Springfield to its first 2-0 start in club history. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren went 4-for-4 in the shootout to get his first victory in the T-Birds' goal crease.

Defensemen Scott Perunovich is the early-season leader on the points front for Springfield, registering three power-play assists in the first two contests. Alexandrov's two goals in two games lead the T-Birds, with both of the Russian's goals coming on the man advantage.

All Thunderbirds games in the 2021-22 season can be seen on AHLTV, the league's official streaming platform. 75 games will also be heard on NewsRadio 560 WHYN AM and on the iHeartRadio app.

