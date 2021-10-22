Olivier Assigned to Milwaukee
October 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team has activated forward Mathieu Olivier from injured reserve and assigned him to Milwaukee.
Olivier skated in 30 games for the Predators in 2020-21, his first full NHL season. He contributed five points (3g-2a) - including his first career NHL goal, a power-play tally, on Jan. 30 at Tampa Bay - and led Nashville in penalty minutes (70). He also ranked sixth among Predators skaters in hits with 62 and averaged 10:55 of ice time. In parts of two seasons in Milwaukee, Olivier tallied 31 points on 14 goals and 17 assists, a +10 rating, and 186 PIMs in 110 contests.
Undrafted, the 6-foot-2, 209-pound forward made his NHL debut with the Predators during the 2019-20 campaign and has tallied six points (3g-3a) in 38 career contests with the team. Olivier was born in Biloxi, Miss., while his father, Simon, was playing for the ECHL's Mississippi Sea Wolves; he was the first player born in Mississippi to play in the NHL.
Olivier and the Admirals will kick off a home-and-home series against Chicago tonight by hosting the Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2021
- Wolf Pack Name Jonny Brodzinski Captain, Tim Gettinger and Anthony Bitetto Alternate Captains - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Inaugural Home Opener with Pregame Plaza Party - Abbotsford Canucks
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Friday, October 22 vs. Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Olivier Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Heat Start Road Weekend Friday at San Diego - Stockton Heat
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Cal Foote to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Hit the Road to Battle Penguins for First Time Since 2020 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds Begin 3-In-3 Weekend at Home Tonight - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Face Thunderbirds Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs and Wild Cross in Two-Game Weekend Series Starting Tonight in Des Moines - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.