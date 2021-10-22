Olivier Assigned to Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team has activated forward Mathieu Olivier from injured reserve and assigned him to Milwaukee.

Olivier skated in 30 games for the Predators in 2020-21, his first full NHL season. He contributed five points (3g-2a) - including his first career NHL goal, a power-play tally, on Jan. 30 at Tampa Bay - and led Nashville in penalty minutes (70). He also ranked sixth among Predators skaters in hits with 62 and averaged 10:55 of ice time. In parts of two seasons in Milwaukee, Olivier tallied 31 points on 14 goals and 17 assists, a +10 rating, and 186 PIMs in 110 contests.

Undrafted, the 6-foot-2, 209-pound forward made his NHL debut with the Predators during the 2019-20 campaign and has tallied six points (3g-3a) in 38 career contests with the team. Olivier was born in Biloxi, Miss., while his father, Simon, was playing for the ECHL's Mississippi Sea Wolves; he was the first player born in Mississippi to play in the NHL.

Olivier and the Admirals will kick off a home-and-home series against Chicago tonight by hosting the Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

