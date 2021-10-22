Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate Inaugural Home Opener with Pregame Plaza Party

Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that there will be a themed pregame plaza party around the Abbotsford Centre starting at 4pm on Friday, October 22 to celebrate the team's inaugural home opener against the Henderson Silver Knights.

"We are excited for the Abbotsford Canucks historic home opener and couldn't be happier for the people of Abbotsford and the Fraser Valley," said Rob Mullowney, Chief Operating Officer, Abbotsford Canucks. "We've felt the anticipation from the fans since the franchise was announced and tonight, we'll all share in the excitement of AHL hockey being back in Abby."

Plaza Party Information

The 'Welcome Home Johnny C' plaza party is free and open to the public from 4pm-6pm.

Activities: - The first 1,000 fans at the pregame plaza party will get a free Grimm's BBQ hot dog - Abbotsford Canucks players red-carpet arrival at approximately 4:30 - Take your photo with Fin and the Vancouver Canucks Legend Big Head Mascots - Show off your hockey skills on the Abby Canuck's inflatable shooter tutor - Plus giveaways, music and food trucks!

Plaza party schedule is subject to change with some activities being weather dependent.

Opening Night Information

Doors open at 6pm for ticketholders, puck drops at 7pm. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow for extra time to enter Abbotsford Centre. Fans must be fully vaccinated and must show proof of vaccination with government photo ID for entry. Masks are also required.

Season Ticket Memberships, Flex Packs and single game tickets are available at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

Get pumped, Abby. Your Abbotsford Canucks are here and ready to play.

