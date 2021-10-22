Ads Comeback Falls Short
October 22, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Egor Afanasyev and Matt Tennyson each scored in the final 3:01 of the third period, but the Admirals couldn't quite find the equalizer as they dropped a 3-2 decision to the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Panther Arena.
The goal for Afanasyev was his first as a professional and came with the Ads trailing 3-0 in the third period. With Milwaukee on the power-play, David Farrance feathered a cross-ice pass over to Afanasyev, who fired a one-timer over the right shoulder of Chicago netminder Eetu Makiniemi.
Just over two minutes later Matt Tennyson pulled the Ads within a goal courtesy of his first in a Milwaukee sweater. Michael McCarron's poke-check deflected right out to Tennyson, who fired a wrister that went post-and-in to make the scored 3-2 with 11 seconds to play in the game.
Unfortunately for the Admirals that was as close as they would get as they dropped their first game of the season.
Chicago got on the board first on a David Cotton tally with 3:15 remaining in the first period. They would push the lead to 2-0 at the 16:26 mark of the second period Jalen Chatfield connected on a pass from Andrew Poturalski.
The eventual game-winner was scored by C.J. Smith 8:20 into the final frame as he finished off some nice tic-tak-toe passing with Jack Drury and Poturalski.
Makiniemi was impressive in net for the Wolves, making 41 saves and earning his first win in North America. Devin Cooley stopped 28 of 31 shots thrown his way, but suffered the loss for Milwaukee.
The same two teams will finish off their home-and-home set tomorrow night at 7 pm at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. The Ads next home is on Friday, October 29 at 7 pm, also against the Wolves.
