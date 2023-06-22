IronPigs Snap WooSox' Five-Game Win Streak

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (37-35) had their five-game win streak snapped on Thursday night, a 7-3 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (35-35) at Polar Park.

WooSox starter Norwith Gudiño worked a Triple-A career-high six innings, allowing three runs and six total baserunners. Two of Lehigh Valley's three runs against the right-hander came in the second on a two-run homer from Drew Ellis, a swing that followed a Jake Cave double.

Half an inning after Ellis' long ball, Worcester put two on with two out after back-to-back singles by Marcus Wilson and Niko Goodrum. A Lehigh Valley throwing error plated Wilson, followed by an RBI bloop single from Wilyer Abreu.

Abreu, who returned from the injured list (hamstring) this week, played a scheduled seven innings in the outfield and notched his first RBI since coming back. Corey Rosier took over defensively in right, making his Triple-A debut after being promoted today from Double-A Portland.

The WooSox took the lead for the first time in the fifth, a threat that began with Wilson's second single of the day. Niko Goodrum was next, and he ripped a double down the right field line, allowing Wilson to score from first to make it 3-2 Worcester.

But the IronPigs would respond with five straight-in the sixth, Darick Hall hit a game-tying double to right, the final run allowed by Gudiño.

Taylor Broadway was first out of the bullpen in the seventh, and two batters in to the outing, Esteban Quiroz launched a go-ahead two-run home run. After an out and three walks, Broadway exited before Simon Muzzioti lined a two-run single off Oddanier Mosqueda. That capped off the four-run frame, extending the Lehigh Valley lead to 7-3.

After posting a 1.77 ERA at Double-A, Ryan Fernandez made his second WooSox appearance and tossed a scoreless inning.

Offensively, Worcester was held to fewer than four runs for just the second time in their last eight games.

The WooSox continue the six-game series at Polar Park on Friday night at 6:45 p.m. against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. On the mound, Drew Hutchison (2-3, 7.07) faces Rio Gomez (0-0, 3.55). Television coverage is on NESN+, while radio coverage is live at 6:25 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

