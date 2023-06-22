Jacksonville Splits Doubleheader with Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Dane Myers went a perfect four-for-four, including a home run with seven RBIs and Austin Allen blasted a solo home run as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp split their doubleheader with the Gwinnett Stripers 11-8 and 8-1 Thursday night from Coolray Field.

Jacksonville (31-40) took the early lead against Gwinnett (31-31) starter Dylan Dodd (L, 2-5) in game one. Xavier Edwards led off with a single and stole second. A ground out moved him up to third and Myers knocked a base hit to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead. Myers stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch and Peyton Burdick hit a sac fly to put Jacksonville ahead 2-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their lead in the second. With one out, C.J. Hinojosa singled. Two batters later, Edwards walked putting runners on first and second. Jazz Chisholm Jr. walked to load the bases and Myers smacked a two-run single to push the Jumbo Shrimp lead to 4-0.

Gwinnett's cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second. Braden Shewmake walked and Luke Williams (1) blasted a two-run homer to make it a two-run game, 4-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp continued to pad their lead in the fourth. Paul McIntosh and Hinojosa started with back-to-back singles. Santiago Chavez hit into a fielder's choice with McIntosh advancing safely to third. With runners at the corners, Edwards reached second on an error that scored McIntosh to make it a three-run game. Chavez advanced to third and Chisholm Jr. plated both runners with a two-run double to give Jacksonville a 7-2 lead. Myers followed with his third single of the game, driving in Chisholm Jr. to make it 8-2.

Gwinnett caught fire in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Shewmake and Williams clubbed back-to-back singles and Hoy Park (3) walloped a three-run homer to cut the deficit to 8-5. Two batters later, Dominic Miroglio (1) launched a solo home run, making it a two-run game.

The bullpen for Gwinnett struggled to hold the game as Jacksonville added three more runs. Chavez started the sixth inning with a single and with one out, Chisholm Jr. walked to put runners on first and second. Myers (5) blasted a three-run home run, his fourth hit of the day to give the Jumbo Shrimp a five-run lead, 11-6.

The Stripers fought valiantly until the end but they could only add two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Williams led off with a single and two batters later, Yolmer Sánchez (3) blasted a two-run home run, making the score 11-8.

Game two saw a tough start for both sides as the game went scoreless to the bottom of the fourth. Gwinnett woke up their bats, sending 12 men to the plate against Jacksonville starter Chi Chi González (L, 3-5). Joe Dunand led off with a double and scored on a double from Shewmake for the first run of game two. Daniel Robertson singled and Joshua Fuentes (4) crushed a three-run home run to give the Stripers a 4-0 lead. After a groundout, Arden Pabst doubled and went to third on a wild pitch. Forrest Wall singled home Pabst and then stole second. Williams walked and Vaughn Grissom knocked a two-run double, giving Gwinnett a comfortable 7-0 lead. Dunand grounded out in his second at-bat of the inning and Shewmake drove in Grissom with an RBI single for an 8-0 lead.

Besides a two-out walk in the first, Jacksonville struggled offensively. The Jumbo Shrimp managed only three base runners in the first 6.2 innings but were held without a hit until Allen (11) demolished a solo home run with two outs in the top of the seventh to break up Michael Soroka's (W, 3-2) no-hitter. Jacksonville avoided being no-hit for the first time since 2018, when the Jackson Generals threw a combined no-hitter against the Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett continue their series Friday at 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. The Jumbo Shrimp hand the ball to RHP Ronald Bolaños (2-7, 8.27 ERA) and the Stripers will counter with LHP Kolby Allard (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who will be making a rehab start.

