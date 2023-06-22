Twins Sign 2015 American League Cy Young Winner Dallas Keuchel to Minor League Deal, Assigned to Saints

TOLEDO, OH - The Minnesota Twins announced on Thursday that they signed left-handed pitcher Dallas Keuchel to a minor league contract and assigned him to the St. Paul Saints. Keuchel last pitched in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

Keuchel, 35, has a career record of 101-91 in 268 MLB games and a 3.98 career ERA. He is a two-time American League All-Star (2015, 2017), the recipient of the 2015 American League Cy Young Award, the 2015 Warren Spahn Award, a five-time Rawlings AL Gold Glove winner (2014-2016, 2018, 2021) and a 2017 World Series Champion with the Houston Astros.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native went 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA between the White Sox, Diamondbacks, and Rangers last season in 14 starts. He walked 31 and struck out 45, with opponents hitting .349 against him. He started the season with the White Sox before being released on May 30. He was signed by the Diamondbacks on June 7 and released on July 22, then finished the season with the Rangers, signing with them on July 26 and released on September 4.

Keuchel pitched for the White Sox from 2020 until his release in 2022, going 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA his first year in Chicago during the COVID-shortened season. He held opponents to a .218 batting average, one point off his career-best set with Houston in 2015.

The 2019 season was spent in Atlanta, where he made 19 starts, going 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA. The Braves signed him on June 7, 2019, after Keuchel elected free agency following the 2018 season.

Keuchel started his career with Houston, cracking the Major Leagues in 2012. He was with the Astros through the 2018 season, winning a World Series in 2017. He was named an AL All-Star that season, the second selection of his career. He was named the Astros' pitcher of the year that season, going 14-5 with a 2.90 ERA, ranking ninth in the American League in wins. In the 2017 Playoffs, Keuchel went 2-2 in five starts, walking eight while striking out 32.

His career has been highlighted by an incredible 2015 campaign that saw him take home the American League Cy Young following an AL-best 20-win season. He was the starting pitcher for the American League in the 2015 All-Star Game. He struck out a career-high 216 batters in 232.0 innings that year, the fifth-most in the AL.

Keuchel was a seventh-round pick by the Astros in 2009 out of the University of Arkansas.

The Saints roster now holds the league maximum of 28 players, with 15 pitchers and 13 position players, with five on the Injured List, one on the Development List and one player on a Major League Rehab assignment.

