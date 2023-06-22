Rochester Plates Game Notes - June 22 vs. Omaha

Omaha Storm Chasers (35-33) vs. Rochester Plates (33-36)

Thursday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jonathan Bowlan (NR) vs. RHP José Ureña (0-1, 6.62)

STORMY WEATHER: The Rochester Red Wings fell to the Omaha Storm Chasers, 7-3, in the second game of the series Wednesday afternoon...2B JORDY BARLEY collected his first home run at the Triple-A level in the loss, while CF ALEX CALL gave the Wings a stolen base for a sixth-straight game...RHP PAOLO ESPINO worked his sixth-consecutive start of at least five innings, striking out five batters while allowing three runs...the Wings will look to rebound from yesterday's loss tonight, as RHP JOSÉ UREÑA takes the mound against Omaha RHP Jonathan Bowlan.

AIR JORDY: 2B JORDY BARLEY notched his first Triple-A home run in yesterday's contest...the game-tying 366-ft shot left the bat at 102.3 MPH and had a hang time of 6.47 seconds, which is the longest hang time on any Rochester homer this year...

The home run was his first since 4/18 at BRK with High-A Wilmington.

LIFE OF PAOLO: RHP PAOLO ESPINO started his 11th game of the season for the Wings on Wednesday, working 5.1 innings in the loss...this marked the sixth-straight game the veteran has pitched at least five innings in a start...he struck out five batters in the outing, a mark he's reached five times this season after recording just five total strikeouts through two starts in April...

In the first two games of the series against Omaha, Rochester starters have allowed just three earned runs through 10.1 innings of work, allowing eight hits and five walks while striking out nine batters.

FAST AND FURIOUS 6: The Red Wings have stolen at least one base in each of their last six games (since 6/15-G2), collecting 10 swiped bags during that span after CF ALEX CALL collected two in as many games...

SS RICHIE MARTIN, 3B JAKE ALU, and Call have each stolen two bases over the last six games, with four other Wings players swiping one.

The Wings are tied for fourth in the International League with 25 stolen bases this month.

STARTED WITH A PHONE CALL: In CF ALEX CALL's first two games since being optioned to Rochester on 6/16, the Minnesota native has scored the first run for the Wings in both games...Call has logged one home run, two RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases in his first two games this year with Rochester...

Call played five games with the Wings in 2022, hitting .444 (8-for-18) with two home runs, two doubles and six RBI...he has now collected a hit in all seven games with Rochester between 2022 and 2023.

BUT IT'S WEDNESDAY!?: Rochester lost just their second Wednesday game of the year yesterday, moving their record to 8-2 on Hump Day...their last loss on a Wednesday came on 5/10 against WOR...

The Wings are hitting .269 (95-for-353) on Wednesdays, the fifth-best batting average in the International League on that day.

BRING 'EM HOME: 3B JAKE ALU drove in his 35th RBI of the season on a sacrifice fly in yesterday afternoon's loss...the lefty has now collected an RBI in seven of his last nine games and sits one behind LF TRAVIS BLANKENHORN for the team lead...over the last nine games (since 6/11) Alu has driven in 11 runners and is hitting .441 (15-for-34) with a home run, a triple and four doubles.

BRIGHT LIGHTS BIG CITY: 1B MATT ADAMS was the lone Red Wing to post a multi-hit performance in yesterday's loss, going 2-for-4 at the plate...the lefty has reached base safely in six of his last seven games dating back to 6/15-G1...

This marked his 13th multi-hit game this season, fourth-most on the team.

