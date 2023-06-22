6.22.23 Game Information: Columbus Blue Birds (31-38) vs. Indianapolis ABCs (30-40)

June 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #71 / HOME #35: Columbus Blue Birds (31-38) vs. Indianapolis ABCs (30-40)

PROBABLES: RHP Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, -.--) vs. LHP Cam Alldred (2-1, 3.46)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY'S TWIN BILL: Behind an offensive outpouring and four stolen bases by Jared Triolo, the Indianapolis Indians defeated Columbus in the opening game of Wednesday afternoon's doubleheader at Victory Field, 11-2. The Clippers came away with a 3-2 win in the nightcap. The Indians swiftly took Game 1 of the twinbill behind five doubles, six stolen bases and a pair of five-run frames to bookend the scoring. Aaron Shackelford sparked the high-scoring affair with his 10th home run of the season - a two-run shot into the right-field corner. Back-to-back doubles by Miguel Andújar and Ryan Vilade continued the frame which featured nine total batters sent to the plate. Both of the Clippers' runs came via home runs against Kent Emanuel, who surrendered only three total hits with eight strikeouts. RBI singles by Shackelford, Triolo, Alika Williams and a two-run double by Endy Rodríguez tacked on six additional insurance runs late to clinch the victory. In Game 2, another two-run homer gave Indianapolis the lead before Columbus put up three runs in the fourth inning. Following Grant Koch's 400-foot shot, two RBI singles and a run-scoring fielder's choice against Duane Underwood Jr. quickly gave the Clippers the lead.

TRIOLO SWIPES FOUR: Jared Triolo swiped a career-high four stolen bases in Game 1 of yesterday's doubleheader while going 3-for-3 with three runs scored, two RBI and a walk. Triolo became the first Indians baserunner to swipe at least four bases in a game since Eury Perez on June 29, 2017 vs. Durham. He accounted for four of the Indians' six stolen bases in Game 1 while doubling his season total to eight stolen bases - which leads all active Indians baserunners. Between High-A Greensboro (2021) and Double-A Altoona (2022), he stole 49 bases in 60 attempts. Game 1 was his third three-hit game in his last seven games.

GONZO AT LEADOFF: Nick Gonzales doubled for the fourth time in five games in Game 1 yesterday while drawing a pair of walks. Gonzales has been dependable in the leadoff spot for the Indians - with a .443 on-base percentage in June. This month, he is hitting .271 (16-for-59) with 13 runs scored, five doubles, a triple, home run, eight RBI and 16 walks to just 18 strikeouts. The 24-year-old has reached base safely in 16 of his last 19 games while improving his season-OBP from .335 to .370. The 24-year-old has lowered his strikeout percentage each month this season: 38% in April, 28% in April and 24% this month.

SHACK ATTACK: Aaron Shackelford belted his team-leading 10th home run of the season yesterday vs. Columbus. It was his second long ball of June after a 16-game drought following his four homers in three-consecutive games at Columbus. In 12 games vs. Columbus this season, Shackelford is hitting .297 (11-for-37) with nine runs scored, a double, six home runs, 14 RBI and 10 walks. He has now hit double-digit home runs in three of his four seasons in professional baseball, his career-high came in 2022 with Double-A Altoona when he slugged 26.

VILADE BOUNCES BACK: After going hitless in 10 at-bats over his last three games, Ryan Vilade went 3-for-4 with a run scored, two doubles, three walks and an RBI. Despite his three-game hitting drought, he reached base via walk in each contest. He has drawn at least one walk in his last five games and is currently working a 13-game on-base streak. The 24-year-old is hitting .327 (17-for-52) with four doubles, two triples, eight RBI and 12 walks in 16 games in June.

RELENTLESS KENT: Southpaw Kent Emanuel continued his excellence at Victory Field in Game 1 of yesterday's twin bill. Emanuel finished his out with eight strikeouts in 6.0 two-run innings. He is 5-1 with a 2.83 ERA (11er/35.0ip), a 0.94 WHIP with 31 strikeouts and only three walks in seven appearances (five starts) at Victory Field. He is 0-2 with a 13.02 ERA (27er/18.2ip) in six road starts. Emanuel has both of his quality starts at home this season, both in June.

STARTING OFF RIGHT: This week, Indians starting pitching has allowed only seven runs in a International League-leading 23.0 innings through three games vs. Columbus. Highlighted by Kent Emanuel's eight punchouts, their 24 strikeouts also paces the IL this week.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Clippers will continue their seven-game tonight at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. Both teams split yesterday's doubleheader and the Clippers lead the series 2-1 and the season series, 9-4. The two teams first met at Victory Field from April 25-30, with Columbus taking three of five in a rain-shortened series. Tonight, southpaw Cam Alldred (2-1, 3.46) will take the mound for Indianapolis against Columbus' right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (0-0, -.--).

CAM IS THE MAN: Southpaw Cam Alldred will make his 16th appearance (seventh start) of the season tonight against Columbus. He earned his first career quality start last night and has become a steady force in Indianapolis' pitching rotation. Since May 5, he is 1-1 with a 2.33 ERA (7er/27.0ip), 24 strikeouts, 1.00 WHIP and .191 average against in nine games (five starts). Alldred owns a 2.77 ERA (8er/26.0ip) with 24 strikeouts and 1.04 WHIP in six starts this season.

EICKHOFF RETURNS TO THE VIC: Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff will take the hill for Columbus tonight against his former club. Eickhoff was a mainstay in Indy's pitching staff in 2022, making 28 appearances (20 starts), while going 6-7 with a 4.96 ERA (63er/114.1ip), 1.15 WHIP and 107 strikeouts. He was named Indianapolis' July Player of the Month last season, going 0-1 with a 3.15 ERA (7er/20.0ip) and just two walks to 18 strikeouts and a league-leading 0.90 WHIP. He was awarded the Indianapolis Indians Unsung Hero for pitchers for the 2022 season.

THIS DATE IN 1953: Dave Pope homered in the bottom of the ninth to ignite a two-run rally and give the Indians a 4-3 comeback win over Columbus. Wally Post also homered in the game and scored the winning run on a double by Joe Macko.

