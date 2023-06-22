Soroka Flirts with No-Hitter as Stripers Split Twin-Bill with Jacksonville
June 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Michael Soroka tossed 6.2 no-hit innings in game two of a doubleheader on Thursday night at Coolray Field, a near-historic effort that led the Gwinnett Stripers (31-41) to an 8-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (31-40). Gwinnett dropped the first contest 11-8.
Decisive Plays (Game 1): In game one, Jacksonville appeared to blow the game open with a four-run fourth inning, featuring a two-run double by Jazz Chisholm Jr., to grab an 8-2 lead. Gwinnett answered with a three-run blast from Hoy Park (3) and a solo home run by Dominic Miroglio (1) as part of a four-run home half to make it 8-6. Dane Myers (5) hit a three-run shot in the sixth to put it away as Jacksonville won 11-8.
Decisive Plays (Game 2): The Stripers erupted for an 8-0 lead in the fourth inning, with the big hit coming on a three-run homer from Joshua Fuentes (4). On the mound, Soroka (W, 3-2) got to the precipice of history as he was one out shy of a 7.0-inning no-hitter, but Austin Allen delivered the only hit of the game for the Jumbo Shrimp with a solo home run (11).
Key Contributors: Soroka (7.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO) set a new season-high in strikeouts in his near no-no. Park (2-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs), Fuentes (1-for-3, homer, 3 RBIs), Miroglio (1-for-2, homer, RBI), and Yolmer Sanchez (1-for-3, homer, 2 RBIs) all homered for Gwinnett in the two games. Luke Williams (4-for-6, triple, homer, 2 RBIs) also hit safely across both games. For Jacksonville, Myers (4-for-6, homer, 7 RBIs) owned game one and Allen (1-for-3, homer, RBI) was the only batter to record a hit in game two.
Noteworthy: Soroka recorded his fourth consecutive quality start and fifth of the season with Gwinnett. Forrest Wall stole his 43rd base of the season in game one, placing him three behind the Gwinnett single-season record set by Luis Durango (46 in 2012). Across both games, the Stripers recorded 10 extra-base hits out of an overall 23.
Next Game (Friday, June 23): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. LHP Kolby Allard (0-0, 0.00) for the Stripers against RHP Jeff Lindgren (6-2, 4.55) for Jacksonville. It's Princess & Pirate Night at Coolray Field with sea shanties and appearances by your favorite princesses from fiction and film. The regular Fireworks Friday will follow the conclusion of the game.
