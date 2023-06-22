Mets Beat Bulls 11-1

June 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Bulls shortstop Osleivis Basabe tripled to drive in a run and third baseman Tristan Gray extended his hit streak to twelve, while Mets third baseman Danny Mendick collected two hits, including one of Syracuse's five home runs, in an 11-1 victory over Durham on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Mets struck first with their first of four big flies courtesy of a two-run blast by C Michael Perez in the third. Basabe would then bash his run-scoring triple to narrow Durham's deficit to one. That margin would remain until the sixth, when RF D.J. Stewart smashed his three-run blast to right-center to make it 5-1. Syracuse would then strike for another tally in the seventh via Mendick's solo shot prior to plating five more insurances runs over the final two frames.

Mendick (2-5, R, HR, RBI) was the lone batter from either side to record a multi-hit effort. Gray, meanwhile, upped his hit streak to a 2023 team-best 12 games with a single in the fourth, besting Basabe's previous team-high of 11 games.

Syracuse reliever Zach Muchkenhirn (1.1 IP, H, 2 SO) earned the victory with 1.1 scoreless innings of support. Durham righty Erasmo Ramirez (2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are slated to continue their series on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. LHP Jacob Lopez is anticipated to get the nod for Durham and is scheduled to be opposed by LHP Joey Lucchesi.

