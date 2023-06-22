Mets Beat Bulls 11-1
June 22, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Bulls shortstop Osleivis Basabe tripled to drive in a run and third baseman Tristan Gray extended his hit streak to twelve, while Mets third baseman Danny Mendick collected two hits, including one of Syracuse's five home runs, in an 11-1 victory over Durham on Thursday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Mets struck first with their first of four big flies courtesy of a two-run blast by C Michael Perez in the third. Basabe would then bash his run-scoring triple to narrow Durham's deficit to one. That margin would remain until the sixth, when RF D.J. Stewart smashed his three-run blast to right-center to make it 5-1. Syracuse would then strike for another tally in the seventh via Mendick's solo shot prior to plating five more insurances runs over the final two frames.
Mendick (2-5, R, HR, RBI) was the lone batter from either side to record a multi-hit effort. Gray, meanwhile, upped his hit streak to a 2023 team-best 12 games with a single in the fourth, besting Basabe's previous team-high of 11 games.
Syracuse reliever Zach Muchkenhirn (1.1 IP, H, 2 SO) earned the victory with 1.1 scoreless innings of support. Durham righty Erasmo Ramirez (2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO) suffered the defeat.
The two teams are slated to continue their series on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. LHP Jacob Lopez is anticipated to get the nod for Durham and is scheduled to be opposed by LHP Joey Lucchesi.
Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
#DURHAMBULLS
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 22, 2023
- Memphis Drops Game Three at Iowa on Thursday Night - Memphis Redbirds
- Kennedy, Siani Push Bats to 2-1 Win Over Charlotte - Louisville Bats
- Wings Fall to Storm Chasers, 8-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints' 25-Game Home Run Streak Comes to an End in 6-0 Loss to Mud Hens - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers Take Second Straight with 8-4 Win Over Rochester - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Manning Strikes Out Six in Mud Hens' Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Alldred's Second Quality Start Leads Indians in Victory - Indianapolis Indians
- Esteban Quiroz's Two-Run Homer Powers IronPigs to Victory Over WooSox - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Edged by Bisons 2-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons Come Back for Extra Inning Victory Over RailRiders - Buffalo Bisons
- IronPigs Snap WooSox' Five-Game Win Streak - Worcester Red Sox
- Syracuse Slugs Five Homers En Route to 11-1 Win Over Durham on Thursday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Mets Beat Bulls 11-1 - Durham Bulls
- 6.22.23 Game Information: Columbus Blue Birds (31-38) vs. Indianapolis ABCs (30-40) - Indianapolis Indians
- Twins Sign 2015 American League Cy Young Winner Dallas Keuchel to Minor League Deal, Assigned to Saints - St. Paul Saints
- SWB Game Notes - June 22 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- June 22 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 28-July 3 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Marlins' Cueto Joins Jumbo Shrimp on Rehab Assignment - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Open Second Half of Season with 'Opening Day 2.0' -Wednesday vs. Worchester - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Plates Game Notes - June 22 vs. Omaha - Rochester Red Wings
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Wednesday, June 28th to Monday, July 3rd - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.