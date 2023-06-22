Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 28-July 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2023 season presented by FIS continues Wednesday, June 28 with a six-game series against the Durham Bulls, Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, that runs through Monday, July 3 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Forever Vets Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day: The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome fans and their canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Please note that dogs are not allowed in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level.

(****Be sure to bring a water bowl for your four-legged friend.****)

VyStar BOGO Tickets: As part of the "Good is Everywhere Wednesdays," VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special (does not include Yuengling Business Person Special) by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Catholic Charities Bureau to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

Boujee In The Ballpark: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for an evening of fancy hors d'oeuvres and wine as we present Boujee In The Ballpark. Participants will get to network in one of our Skydecks while enjoying some wine, charcuterie and a souvenir Silipint wine glass!

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (16 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Coors Light products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand, and the right field bleachers.

Don't Drop The Baby: Don't drop the baby. That's it. Whatever you do, don't drop the baby. No actual babies will be harmed in the production of this motion picture...

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) presented by Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric

Red Shirt Friday: Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to Five Star Veterans Center. The Jumbo Shrimp players will wear their red jerseys.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz Miller Lite and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave and the Brown Canopy in left field.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric: Be sure to stick around after the game for an amazing fireworks show following every Friday home game in 2023!

2023: A Space Odyssey: Yes, yes, the title is a bit of an oddity but these were the marching orders from Major Tom. Lock your batting gloves and put your helmet on. The runner leads from first... Commencing countdown engines on... Runner safe and to celebrate, Ziggy played guitar. Let's Dance!

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway presented by Swisher: Be sure to be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates and you could be going home with a Jumbo Shrimp Hawaiian Shirt presented by Swisher! (***Please note: One giveaway per person, not per ticket***)

Independence Day Weekend Picnic: Celebrate Independence Day weekend by bringing your friends and family out to a Jumbo Shrimp game and picnic. Fans will receive a reserved ticket to the game along with a 90-minute all-you-can-eat-picnic at the VyStar Shrimp Net.

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pre-game, catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by running the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Kids Public Address Announcer Day: Stop by the Kids PA table on the concourse and while slots are open, we'll get your little one signed up to announce a batter or two in the booth!

Independence Day Weekend Picnic: Celebrate Independence Day weekend by bringing your friends and family out to a Jumbo Shrimp game and picnic. Fans will receive a reserved ticket to the game along with a 90-minute all-you-can-eat-picnic at the VyStar Shrimp Net.

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.)

Independence Day Celebration presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for the BIGGEST fireworks extravaganza of the season presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships.

Patriotic Hat Giveaway presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships: Be sure to be one of the first 2,000 fans through the gates and you could be going home with a Jumbo Shrimp Patriotic Hat presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships! (***Please note: One giveaway per person, not per ticket***)

Independence Day Weekend Picnic: Celebrate Independence Day weekend by bringing your friends and family out to a Jumbo Shrimp game and picnic. Fans will receive a reserved ticket to the game along with a 90-minute all-you-can-eat-picnic at the Ring Power Palm Pavilion.

