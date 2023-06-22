Bisons Open Second Half of Season with 'Opening Day 2.0' -Wednesday vs. Worchester

On Wednesday, the Bisons record will reset to 0-0 as the International League officially begins the 'Second Half' of the 2023 season.. So, it's only appropriate we celebrate a second greatest holiday in all of sports ...again... with Opening Day 2.0 as the Bisons host the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday, June 28 at 1:05 p.m. GET MY TICKETS

As the Bisons open up a 6-Game Homestand against the rival Red Sox, Opening Day 2.0 will include $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long, while the first 1,000 Fans will also receive a voucher for a FREE Coca-Cola soft drink/water! (Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. only, 12 p.m.). And because the summer has arrived and the kids are off from school, we'll have $10 Kids Tickets available for purchase at the Sahlen Field Box Office for Wednesday's game. The game is also the team's annual Second Chance Car Giveaway game, presented by the Buffalo Auto Show, where you'll have nine chances to win a new car based on the events of the game on the field.

This offseason, Major League Baseball announced that the Triple-A International League season would be split into two 'halves,' a practice that has been in place for a number of years at lower levels of the minor leagues. The IL winner with the best overall record in the first half, which ends on Sunday, June 25, will await the winner/best record of the second half for a best-of-three showdown at the end of September. While the Herd came up short in the first half, their opportunity to participate in the postseason beings Wednesday at Sahlen Field with Opening Day 2.0!

