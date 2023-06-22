Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Wednesday, June 28th to Monday, July 3rd

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets return home next week to start a six-game series against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees). The homestand will feature an Independence Day Weekend Celebration from Friday to Monday with fireworks all four of those nights, a Saranac Pint Glass giveaway, Pride Night, and more.

Wednesday, June 28th (6:35 p.m. game, 4:00 p.m. gates) - Each We Care Wednesday, is presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays feature local 501(c)(3) organizations in the park to help raise awareness for their organization and fundraise to support their worthwhile work. This is a special WCW as it is Northland Communications "Good Neighbor Day" that features more than 30 nonprofits coming together to build a big day of fundraising all backed by extra matching gifts by Northland Communications. Fans are encouraged to choose a nonprofit they want to support and purchase tickets through their special link and $4 from every ticket sold through their link will go back to that organization. Click here for this links: www.northland.net/goodneighborday/. Gates are opening early at 4:00 p.m. for a non-profit showcase with participating 501(c)(3) organizations on the concourse, presented by Northland Communications.

Thursday, June 29th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - The Syracuse Mets are hosting their 8th annual Pride Night on a 95X Dollar Thursday at the ballpark. Pride Night is presented by Northwestern Mutual and Nissan. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Pride Night flag, presented by Nissan, and a Pride Night jersey giveaway, presented by Northwestern Mutual.

Fans can also purchase an Amazin' Giveaway Pack to guarantee a jersey. Packages are $25 and include a ticket to the game & a guaranteed pride jersey!

DJ Joe Driscoll will play all night long on the 315 Bullpen Bar and Dollar Thursday Specials of $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), and $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders.

Friday, June 30th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - The Fireworks extravaganzas begin on this Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday, presented by the Hops Spot at Armory Square and 93Q. Fans 21 & older can purchase a special ticket package for $25, including a 200-level ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for craft beers at the Hops Spot Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($27 for a 100-level ticket). Saranac Brewery will feature a Tap Takeover at the Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium with pilot beers not available to the public.

The night is also "Strike Out Stroke" night at the stadium presented by the Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center. The goal of the night is to raise awareness to "F.A.S.T" (Face, Arm, Speech, and Time) the signs of having a stroke and the urgency to act quickly on our Strike Out Stroke Night, presented by Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center. Post-game Fireworks are presented by the Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Saturday, July 1st (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Independence Day Weekend continues on a Super Saturday with Saranac and fireworks. Collectable Saranac Pint Glasses will be given away to the first 1,000 fans 21-years-old and older, and after the game, fans can enjoy a fireworks extravaganza, all presented by Saranac.

Sunday, July 2nd (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

The first 2,000 fans through the gates on Sunday will receive a light baton to light up the stands during post-game fireworks, courtesy of National Grid!

Sunday is a special night game in order to add Fireworks and due to the time change, the Deep Eddy Vodka "Boozy Brunch" is now the Deep Eddy Vodka "Boozy BBQ" featuring a special ticket that provides a ticket to the game plus a 90 minute all you can eat BBQ in the Metropolitan Club.

Sunday's game also features BirdZerk!, "America's Ballpark Prankster", a true entertainment whirlybird, who brings more tricks up his feathers than Houdini to NBT Bank Stadium, all presented by National Grid.

Note, there are no postgame kids run the bases, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse, because of the postgame fireworks.

Monday, July 3rd (6:35 p.m., gates open 4:00 p.m.) - Independence Day Weekend reaches its climax with a special Monday night game at NBT Bank Stadium. Fans can enjoy the antics of the world-famous ZOOperstars!, and after the game, the largest fireworks show in the history of NBT Bank Stadium! The night is sponsored by Simply Spiked Lemonade.

Fans should be aware that gates are opening early at 4 p.m. on Monday night to cut down on lines and congestion at the gates. Local food vendor "Who Want Smoke BBQ" will be on the Salt City Deck to help serve the larger-than-expected crowd.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

