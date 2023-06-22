SWB Game Notes - June 22

Buffalo Bisons (31-40) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (33-37)

Game 71 | Home Game 35 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Thursday, June 22, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Kyle Johnston (1-1, 5.51) vs LHP Tanner Tully (5-1, 4.29)

CHAPARRO RAKES - Andres Chaparro smashed his first two homers since May 17 on Tuesday. Last night he tallied his 13th homer of the summer. It was his third multi-homer game of the season and the second time he has done it in consecutive at-bats.

SAVE SITUATION -The RailRiders pitching staff has had 19 total saves this season, ranking third in Triple-A. Greg Weissert leads the team with six, while Matt Bowman has three to his name. Aaron McGarity, James Norwood, and DJ Snelten each have a pair.

BY THE NUMBERS -The team is 7-4 on Tuesday's and 8-5 in the first game of the series. On Wednesday's SWB is 7-2. These are the only two days of the week with winning records. When the RailRiders his two or more home runs 21-10 and when they score first their record is 19-13. The team is 18-6 when playing in front of a home crowd at PNC Field.

FIRST HALF FLYING - Triple-A baseball is set to finish up the first half after this final week of games. The record resets to begin the start of the second half at Syracuse. The playoff format takes the best record of all 20 teams in the International League from each half for the first round. Then the winner will take on the champion of the Pacific Coast League.

HOMER HEAVEN- The RailRiders were the first International League team to hit 100 home runs and they now have 118. Buffalo has just 47 as a team, the least amount in all of Triple-A. The New York Yankees have totaled 108 The RailRiders have launched a half a dozen homers in two contests in this season. SWB homered 20 times against Charlotte, topping the 16 they hit last season against Omaha. Estevan Florial leads the team with eighteen.

WHO'S ON FIRST -The RailRiders have had seven different first basemen this season. Andres Chaparro leads the way with 27 starts, while Billy McKinney has made 23 starts there. Mickey Gasper and Jake Bauers have also played their hands at first base this season. Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez each made their first professional start at the corner this season and now have each defended there a couple of times. Franchy Cordero also played a handful of frames at first.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has four birthdays in June. Oswald Peraza turns 23 on June 15 while the following day Will Warren turns 24. On the 18th of the month, Jamie Westbrook turns 28 and finally Michael Feliz turns 30 on June 28.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospect outfielder Elijah Dunham (#16 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#7) and Randy Vasquez (#12) are set to be essential parts of the starting rotation after also making their debuts with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this summer.

