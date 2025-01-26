Iowa's Comeback Falls Just Short in 4-3 Loss to Texas

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Adam Raska scored twice and added an assist on Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena, but the Iowa Wild were unable to close a third period deficit and fell 4-3 to the Texas Stars.

Raska tipped a point shot from Bradley Marek past Remi Poirier (43 saves) 2:11 into the game to give Iowa a 1-0 lead.

The Wild outshot the Stars 21-8 in the opening 20 minutes.

Justin Hryckowian tipped a shot past Samuel Hlavaj (30 saves) on the power play at 11:20 of the middle frame to even the score.

Iowa outshot Texas 26-24 through two periods.

Texas scored three consecutive goals to start the third period. Cameron Hughes put the Stars up 2-1 when he deflected a centering pass from Kole Lind past the right pad of Hlavaj 21 seconds into the period.

Matej Blümel wired a wrister over Hlavaj's glove at 3:13 and Antonio Stranges tipped a shot in off the post 40 seconds later to give Texas a 4-1 lead.

Raska deflected a blue line effort from Marek through Poirier at 7:34 of the third.

Brendan Gaunce found the back of the net with 29 seconds to play with assists from Travis Boyd and Raska, but Iowa was unable to find the tying goal in the game's final seconds.

Iowa outshot Texas 46-34. The Wild finished scoreless on three power play opportunities while the Stars went 1-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iowa hosts the Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365. 

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.