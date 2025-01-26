Wolf Pack Stumble Early, Fall 4-2 to Thunderbirds

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack lost for the third straight time in regulation on Sunday afternoon as they were doubled up by the rival Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2. The loss saw the club finish their three-in-three weekend with a record of 0-3-0-0, dropping them to 18-20-2-1 on the season.

The Thunderbirds struck on their first shot of the game, taking a 1-0 lead at the 36 second mark. Matthew Kessel fired a shot from the right-wing point that Nikita Alexandrov got a piece of in the slot. The change in direction beat Louis Domingue, giving Alexandrov his seventh goal of the season.

The goal was the fastest goal surrendered by the Wolf Pack to start a game this season.

Kessel extended the lead to 2-0 at 7:49, tipping home a centering pass. Alexandrov fired a pass from the left-wing circle, looking for Matt Luff at the back door. Kessel won a battle in front of the crease, got his stick on the puck, and beat Domingue for his fourth goal of the season.

The goal gave both Kessel and Alexandrov two points (1 g, 1 a) in the opening frame. Corey Shueneman picked up the secondary assist, his second in as many games against the Wolf Pack.

Brennan Othmann drew the Wolf Pack within one at 3:01 of the second period, extending his goal scoring streak to three games. Jake Leschyshyn dumped a puck into the offensive zone on the club's second power play of the game. The puck took a friendly bounce off the glass and came to Alex Belzile. Belzile tried to tuck home the bouncing puck but hit the side of the net.

Belzile stuck with it, carried possession behind the net, and sent a centering pass to Othmann. Othmann made no mistake, beating a sprawled out Colten Ellis for his sixth goal of the season.

Anton Blidh tied the contest 3:19 into the third period, burying a shot from the slot on a four-on-four sequence. Connor Mackey worked down the left-wing wall before hitting Blidh in the slot with a centering pass. The veteran forward scored his 12 th goal of the season and second in as many nights.

Just 5:08 later, Matthew Peca restored the lead for the Thunderbirds with his 100 th career AHL tally. Late in the Thunderbirds' fourth power play of the game, Samuel Johannesson fired a shot from the point that Peca perfectly deflected from between the hashmarks.

The goal, scored at 8:27, would be the game-winning goal.

Despite a late push, the Wolf Pack could not equalize. Hugh McGing hit the empty net at 19:59, applying the dagger.

The Wolf Pack's four-game road trip continues on Wednesday night when they make their lone trip to the CAA Arena to take on the Belleville Senators. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Feb. 7, when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

