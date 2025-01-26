Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds for 'I-91 Rivalry' Showdown

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack open a four-game road trip this afternoon with a trip to Western Massachusetts to take on the rival Springfield Thunderbirds.

The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the eighth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds this season. It is the fourth of five meetings between the foes at the MassMutual Center. The sides will meet next on Feb. 19 back in Springfield before wrapping up the season series in Hartford on Feb. 28.

The Thunderbirds hold a 5-2 edge in the head-to-head matchup and a 2-1 advantage in games played at the MassMutual Center. Last time out, the Thunderbirds claimed a 3-1 victory at the XL Center on Jan. 12.

Ryder Korczak opened the scoring 3:37 into the second period, burying a backdoor feed from Anton Blidh for his third goal of the season. Just moments later, at 6:20, Simon Robertsson lifted a rebound over the left pad of Dylan Garand to tie the game 1-1.

Robertsson's first career multi-goal game in the AHL was achieved late in the period. The rookie forward took a turnover, made his way to the front of the net, and beat Garand for his third goal of the season at 19:08. The goal would stand as the game-winning tally.

The Wolf Pack fired 19 shots on Colten Ellis in the third period but were unable to solve the netminder. Hugh McGing hit the empty net at 18:02, cementing the win for the Thunderbirds.

With the win, the Thunderbirds moved to 3-1-0-0 at the XL Center this season. In addition to their win on Jan. 12, they also picked up a 5-2 decision on Oct. 27 and a 4-2 triumph on Nov. 23. In Western Massachusetts, the Thunderbirds have scored wins of 4-1 on Nov. 30 and 5-2 on Dec. 27.

The Wolf Pack picked up a 6-5 victory at home on Oct. 18 and a 7-0 decision on Dec. 31 in Springfield.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their sixth straight game at home, losing 6-3 to the Rochester Americans on Saturday night at the XL Center.

Mason Jobst opened the scoring 9:08 into the hockey game, converting a centering feed on the club's first power play of the night. Isak Rosén made it a 2-0 game at 19:57, beating Garand through the five-hole on a breakaway attempt.

Kale Clague extended the lead to 3-0 8:38 into the middle frame, firing a shot from the left-wing circle that beat Garand for his eighth goal of the season.

Blidh got the Wolf Pack on the board at 19:12, striking for the eleventh time this season. Blidh made a terrific effort play, following a rebound after forcing his way to the front of the goal.

Rosén struck 4:10 into the third period, scoring a five-on-three goal to make it 4-1. The goal, his 18 th of the season, would stand as the game-winner. Rosén then fired a shot that clipped Brett Murray and found the back of the net at 6:20 on a five-on-four advantage, making it 5-1.

The Wolf Pack made things interesting late thanks to two goals in 63 seconds. Jaroslav Chmelaø made it 5-2 at 7:07, beating Felix Sandström with a shot from the slot. At 8:10, Brennan Othmann ripped a shot from the left-wing circle on the power play for his fifth goal of the season, making it 5-3.

Despite a push late from the home side, Noah Östlund hit the empty net at 19:32, cementing the two points for the Americans.

Bo Groulx leads the team in goals with 14. Alex Belzile, meanwhile, leads the way in points with 36 (12 g, 24 a).

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds have collected three of a possible four points this weekend after falling 4-3 in the shootout to the Providence Bruins on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center.

Matthew Peca struck just 3:48 in, giving the home side an early edge. The Bruins would score three unanswered goals from there, taking a 3-1 lead just over the midway mark of the contest.

Georgii Merkulov struck at 13:35, potting his 11 th goal of the season to send the sides to the first intermission tied 1-1. Just 1:59 into the middle stanza, Fredric Brunet gave the Bruins the lead with his third goal of the campaign. Ian Mitchell tacked on a power play goal at 11:04, making it a 3-1 game.

The Thunderbirds battled back, however, scoring twice in 18 seconds to tie the game 3-3. MacKenzie MacEachern made it 3-2 at 15:32, then seconds later Matt Luff tied the game with his 13 th goal of the season at 15:50.

After the third period and overtime failed to produce a winner, the sides headed to a shootout. Merkulov scored the lone goal of the skills competition, while Brandon Bussi denied all three Springfield shooters to cement the victory.

Peca leads the Thunderbirds with 14 goals, while Peca (14 g, 16 a) and Luff (13 g, 17 a) are tied for the team lead in points with 30.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 2:50 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The road trip continues on Wednesday night when the Wolf Pack make their lone trip to the CAA Arena to take on the Belleville Senators. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Feb. 7, when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town. Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission!

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

