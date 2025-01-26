Lycksell Strikes Twice; Phantoms Outlast Islanders, 2-1

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - That's our All-Star! Olle Lycksell opened and closed the night with dramatic strikes to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games and guide the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to a 2-1 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders. The 2025 AHL All-Star selection also extended his points streak to six games (7g, 4a) dating back to December 8, 2024 at Hershey. Parker Gahagen was near perfect in net with 21 stops on 22 shots to improve to 6-1-1 and win his fifth straight decision.

The atmosphere inside PPL Center was pure electric with its largest crowd in seven seasons of 8,901, and the ninth-largest crowd in Lehigh Valley Phantoms history. Kids in attendance were also treated to flawless meLVin Youth Hockey Jerseys to add to the memorable atmosphere.

Lycksell started the scoring only 6:14 into the game on a power-play snipe from the left face-off circle. A crisp find from Samu Tuomaala shortly after a successful zone entry, and Lycksell wired home his 11th goal of the season.

Although the Phantoms' skinny 1-0 margin stood into the third period, the goal posts were rattled on various occasions. Elliot Desnoyers hit the crossbar on a breakaway chance with 2:57 left in the opening stanza, as well as Helge Grans and Jacob Gaucher ringing the doorbell later in the night. Cooper Marody, seeking his first point of the season, also came close with a glorious scoring chance following a media timeout midway through the first period.

At the 3:38 mark of the second period, Louie Belpedio and Riley Piercey engaged in fighting majors with Belpedio forcing the takedown.

Bridgeport power forward Chris Terry found the equalizer with a power-play goal at 2:16 of the third period. Samuel Bolduc fed Terry stationary along the right-wing who blasted home a clapper past Gahagen.

But Olle Lycksell continued to carry the Phantoms forward and chipped home the game-winner with only 1:13 left in regulation to send PPL Center into a frenzy. Adam Ginning made a picture-perfect pass to Lycksell, who crept into the backdoor and guided the puck off his skate and into an open cage. The multi-goal night is already his third of the 2024-25 regular season.

Special teams also garnered an honorable mention with a timely penalty kill midway through the period when the game was still even at 1-1.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms hit the road for two games before the 2025 All-Star Classic in Coachella Valley. The Phantoms will battle its in-state rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Sunday, January 26 before a midweek tilt at Bridgeport on Wednesday, January 29. Lehigh Valley returns to PPL Center on Friday, February 7 against the Cleveland Monsters on Berks $1 Hot Dog Night.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 6:13 - LV, O. Lycksell (11th) (S. Tuomaala, E. Andrae) (PP) (1-0)

3rd 2:16 - BRI, C. Terry (12th) (S. Bolduc, T. Thompson) (PP) (1-1)

3rd 18:47 - LV, O. Lycksell (12th) (A. Ginning, L. Belpedio) (2-1)

Shots:

LV 23, BRI 22

PP:

LV 1/3, BRI 1/4

Goaltenders:

LV - P. Gahagen (W) (6-1-1) (21/22)

BRI - H. Miska (L) (0-2-0) (21/23)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (20-16-6)

Bridgeport (10-27-4)

UPCOMING

Sunday, January 26 (3:05) - Phantoms at W-B/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, January 29 (7:00) - Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders

Monday, February 2 - Tuesday, February 3 - All-Star Break. AHL All-Star Classic at Coachella Valley

Friday, February 7 (7:05) - Cleveland Monsters at Phantoms - Berks $1 Hot Dogs

Saturday, February 8 (7:05) - Hartford Wolf Pack at Phantoms - Postgame Autographs with Team presented by NJM Insurance

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.