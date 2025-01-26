P-Bruins Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Rocket
January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Laval Rocket on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Riley Duran and Joey Abate found the back of the net in the loss. Goaltender Michael DiPietro made 28 saves.
How It Happened
While on the power play, Noel Hofenmayer hammered a slap shot from the point that bounced through traffic and beat the goaltender on the glove side, giving the Rocket a 1-0 lead with 9:06 remaining in the first period.
Just 22 seconds into the second period, Duran wrapped the puck around the net and collected his own rebound at the right post, where he flicked a backhanded shot under the bar to tie the game at 1-1. Ian Mitchell and John Farinacci received assists.
Off an offensive zone draw, Alex Barré-Boulet fired a shot from the top of the right circle that beat the goaltender on the far side, giving the Rocket a 2-1 lead with 13:22 to play in the second frame.
Trevor Kuntar's shot from the left circle rebounded above the crease where Abate powered the puck into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 16:43 left in the third period. Jaxon Nelson was credited with a secondary assist.
Logan Mailloux's one-timer from the right circle found the back of the net with 2:29 remaining in overtime.
Stats
Duran netted his sixth goal of the season.
Abate posted his second goal of the season.
DiPietro stopped 28 of 31 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots.
The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.
The Providence Bruins fall to 23-13-4-1.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, January 31 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2025
- P-Bruins Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Rocket - Providence Bruins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Crozier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackhawks Recall Landon Slaggert from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Assign Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Dallas Stars Loan Matej Blümel to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds for 'I-91 Rivalry' Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game #43 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Silver Knights Triumph over Eagles, 2-1, for Fifth Straight Win - Henderson Silver Knights
- Lycksell Strikes Twice; Phantoms Outlast Islanders, 2-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Put It in the WIN Column - Calgary Wranglers
- Gulls Downed by Wranglers, 7-5 - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Blank Firebirds - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- P-Bruins Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Rocket
- Merkulov, P-Bruins Edge Thunderbirds in Shootout
- Dipietro, P-Bruins Post Third Straight Shutout in Win Over Americans
- Pitlick, Bussi Help P-Bruins Post Shutout over Thunderbirds
- Dipietro, Jones Help P-Bruins Blank Crunch