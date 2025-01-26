P-Bruins Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Rocket

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Laval Rocket on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Riley Duran and Joey Abate found the back of the net in the loss. Goaltender Michael DiPietro made 28 saves.

How It Happened

While on the power play, Noel Hofenmayer hammered a slap shot from the point that bounced through traffic and beat the goaltender on the glove side, giving the Rocket a 1-0 lead with 9:06 remaining in the first period.

Just 22 seconds into the second period, Duran wrapped the puck around the net and collected his own rebound at the right post, where he flicked a backhanded shot under the bar to tie the game at 1-1. Ian Mitchell and John Farinacci received assists.

Off an offensive zone draw, Alex Barré-Boulet fired a shot from the top of the right circle that beat the goaltender on the far side, giving the Rocket a 2-1 lead with 13:22 to play in the second frame.

Trevor Kuntar's shot from the left circle rebounded above the crease where Abate powered the puck into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2 with 16:43 left in the third period. Jaxon Nelson was credited with a secondary assist.

Logan Mailloux's one-timer from the right circle found the back of the net with 2:29 remaining in overtime.

Stats

Duran netted his sixth goal of the season.

Abate posted his second goal of the season.

DiPietro stopped 28 of 31 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 26 shots.

The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 2-for-3.

The Providence Bruins fall to 23-13-4-1.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, January 31 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

