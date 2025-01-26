Blackhawks Recall Landon Slaggert from Rockford
January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Landon Slaggert from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Slaggert, 22, has skated in 39 games with the IceHogs this season, tallying 25 points (10G, 15A). His 25 points share second among all Rockford skaters, while his 15 assists share third and his 10 goals rank fourth. Slaggert appeared in 16 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, posting four points (1G, 3A).
Rockford is back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 29 on the road in Grand Rapids.
The BMO Center hosts the Hogs next on Friday, Jan. 31 for a matchup with the Wolves. The first 2,500 fans will receive and IceHogs Pint Glass! Click here for tickets .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2025
- P-Bruins Earn Point in Overtime Loss to Rocket - Providence Bruins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Crozier to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Blackhawks Recall Landon Slaggert from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Panthers Assign Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Dallas Stars Loan Matej Blümel to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Visit Thunderbirds for 'I-91 Rivalry' Showdown - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Preview: Phantoms at Penguins, Game #43 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Silver Knights Triumph over Eagles, 2-1, for Fifth Straight Win - Henderson Silver Knights
- Lycksell Strikes Twice; Phantoms Outlast Islanders, 2-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Put It in the WIN Column - Calgary Wranglers
- Gulls Downed by Wranglers, 7-5 - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Blank Firebirds - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.