Blackhawks Recall Landon Slaggert from Rockford

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forward Landon Slaggert from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Slaggert, 22, has skated in 39 games with the IceHogs this season, tallying 25 points (10G, 15A). His 25 points share second among all Rockford skaters, while his 15 assists share third and his 10 goals rank fourth. Slaggert appeared in 16 games with the Blackhawks during the 2023-24 campaign, posting four points (1G, 3A).

Rockford is back in action on Wednesday, Jan. 29 on the road in Grand Rapids.

The BMO Center hosts the Hogs next on Friday, Jan. 31 for a matchup with the Wolves. The first 2,500 fans will receive and IceHogs Pint Glass! Click here for tickets .

