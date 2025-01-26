Panthers Assign Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte
January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers are getting another piece back on the blue line, as the Panthers have assigned Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte.
Bjornfot, 23, is tied for third among Charlotte defensemen with 11 points (2g, 9a) in 27 games. The 2019 first rounder is coming off his first NHL stint of the season, in which he logged eight games for Florida.
The Checkers are wrapping up a road trip through the Midwest with one last tilt in Iowa on Tuesday.
