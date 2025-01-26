Panthers Assign Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers are getting another piece back on the blue line, as the Panthers have assigned Tobias Bjornfot to Charlotte.

Bjornfot, 23, is tied for third among Charlotte defensemen with 11 points (2g, 9a) in 27 games. The 2019 first rounder is coming off his first NHL stint of the season, in which he logged eight games for Florida.

The Checkers are wrapping up a road trip through the Midwest with one last tilt in Iowa on Tuesday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.