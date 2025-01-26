Reign Blank Firebirds

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







Pheonix Copley turned out all 27 shots that came his way on Saturday night to lead the Ontario Reign (24-13-1-1) to a 3-0 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (21-14-1-5) at Toyota Arena.

The victory gave Ontario a season series split with the Firebirds from eight games this year, with each team claiming four contests, and moved the Reign into sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division standings with 50 points.

Date: January 25, 2025

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd Final CV 0 0 0 0 ONT 1 1 1 3

Shots PP CV 27 0/0 ONT 21 0/3

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Pheonix Copley (ONT)

2. Taylor Ward (ONT)

3. Jack Studnicka (ONT)

W: Pheonix Copley

L: Nikke Kokko

Next Game: Wednesday, January 29 vs. Colorado Eagles | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.