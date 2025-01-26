Reign Blank Firebirds
January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
Pheonix Copley turned out all 27 shots that came his way on Saturday night to lead the Ontario Reign (24-13-1-1) to a 3-0 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (21-14-1-5) at Toyota Arena.
The victory gave Ontario a season series split with the Firebirds from eight games this year, with each team claiming four contests, and moved the Reign into sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division standings with 50 points.
Date: January 25, 2025
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final CV 0 0 0 0 ONT 1 1 1 3
Shots PP CV 27 0/0 ONT 21 0/3
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Pheonix Copley (ONT)
2. Taylor Ward (ONT)
3. Jack Studnicka (ONT)
W: Pheonix Copley
L: Nikke Kokko
Next Game: Wednesday, January 29 vs. Colorado Eagles | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
