Put It in the WIN Column

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers battled back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the San Diego Gulls 7-5 on home ice at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Yan Kuznetsov, Tyson Barrie, Adam Klapka, David Silye, William Stromgren, Sam Morton, and Martin Frk scored for the homside in a tilt that featured plenty of back-and-forth action.

The Gulls came out strong, with Carson Meyers and Tristan Luneau each finding the back of the net in the first period to give San Diego a 2-0 lead.

They extended their advantage early in the second when Sam Colangelo made it 3-0, but the Wranglers quickly responded.

Kuznetsov ignited the comeback with a blast from the blueline, assisted by Parker Bell.

Barrie followed suit, scoring from the point to pull Calgary within one.

Klapka continued the charge, finishing a pass from Morton to tie the game at 3-3.

Silye then gave the Wranglers their first lead of the night, jamming a loose puck past Gulls netminder Calle Clang in a scrum imn the crease.

However, the Gulls weren't done.

Just seven seconds after Silye's goal, Sasha Pastujov answered for San Diego, tying the game 4-4 before the period ended.

The third period saw the Wranglers regain control, with Stromgren - wearing an "A" for the night - scoring on a sharp pass from Frk to give Calgary a 5-4 lead.

Morton added another highlight, converting a short-handed breakaway goal despite being knocked down, a tally that stood after a review.

The Gulls briefly closed the gap when Ryan Carpenter made it 6-5.

But Frk put the game out of reach, sending a pass from Stromgren into an empty net for the final 7-5 score.

The Gulls will look for redemption following the loss, tomorrow at 1 p.m. at the 'Dome.

