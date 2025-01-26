Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 5 p.m.

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors and Coachella Valley Firebirds meet for the fifth time this season, having split the first four matchups. The road team has won all four games so far.

LOOKING BACK

The Condors grabbed a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to Ontario on Friday at home. Cameron Wright and Matthew Savoie each scored for Bakersfield and Collin Delia stopped 34 of 36.

OLLIE IN THE DESERT

Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue, is 2-1-0 with a 2.72 GAA and .929 save percentage against the Firebirds this season. He is fourth in saves in the AHL with 664.

GET USED TO COMING TO COACHELLA

Matt Savoie will represent the Condors at the AHL All-Star Classic next Sunday and Monday in Palm Desert. He has four points (2g-2a) in four games against the Firebirds this season. With Friday's goal, Savoie moved into second among AHL rookies in scoring. His +10 is the highest on the team.

ROAD LIFE

Bakersfield is 10-8-3 on the road this season. The road power play percentage of 22.9% is fourth best in the AHL.

HOME COOKIN'

The Condors are in the midst of a stretch of 10 of 13 games at home. In fact, the only other road game until February 19 is in Coachella Valley.

THE WRIGHT STUFF

Cameron Wright became the fifth Condor to hit nine goals this season. He had 12 last year as a rookie and currently leads the team with 82 shots.

CAPTAIN LEADING BY EXAMPLE

Seth Griffith has 20 points (6g-14a) over his last 16 games, dating back to the Toronto series on December 15. He is tied for 17th in the league scoring race, but just eight points off the pace set by league leader Andrew Poturalski.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula has seven points (2g-5a) in his last seven games.

WIN THE TIGHT ONES

The Condors are 8-1-6 (.733%) in one-goal games this season.

GRAB A LEAD

When leading after one, the Condors are 10-1-1-2 on the year.

CATCHING COACHELLA

The Firebirds were shutout for the third time this season, 3-0, last night in Ontario. They are 6-3-1 in their last 10. Rookie Jani Nyman paces the team with 16 goals.

UP NEXT

The Condors return home for two games: Wednesday for $2 Hot Dogs, $5 Wings, and $5 Craft Beers and Saturday's Youth Jersey Jersey Giveaway.

