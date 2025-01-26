Wranglers Fall 5-4 to Gulls in Overtime

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Wranglers fought back from a late deficit but fell 5-4 in overtime to the San Diego Gulls at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sunday.

Adam Klapka, Sam Morton, Martin Frk, and Lucas Ciona scored for the Wranglers.

The Wranglers struck early, with Klapka opening the scoring off a deflected shot from Tyson Barrie, beating Gulls netminder Oscar Dansk.

However, San Diego responded just before the first-period buzzer, as Jan Myšák levelled the score at 1-1 with just 1:20 remaining in the frame.

Calgary regained the lead in the second period when Morton fired a sharp shot from the slot, assisted by Barrie.

But the Gulls hit back quickly: Rodwin Dionicio equalized before Nico Myatovic put San Diego ahead 3-2, firing one past Wranglers goaltender Devin Cooley.

Frk tied things up at 3-3 with a blast from the slot, set up by William Stromgren.

But San Diego's Tristan Luneau responded, putting the Gulls back in front, 4-3.

With time running out, Calgary found another answer.

Ciona scored a wrap-around goal, assisted by Jeremie Poirier, to force overtime.

In the extra frame, it was Luneau who played the hero for the Gulls, scoring the game-winner to give San Diego the victory.

Despite the loss, the Wranglers earned three points in the weekend doubleheader.

