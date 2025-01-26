Bemström, Koivunen Lead Pens Past Phantoms, 5-1

January 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton wrapped up their first three-in-three weekend of the season by defeating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Emil Bemström recorded his second hat trick of the season and added an assist for a four-point outing, while rookie Ville Koivunen notched four assists. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (22-10-4-0) also received multi-point efforts from Mac Hollowell (1G-1A) and Boris Katchouk (2A) during its Kids Takeover game.

Bemström kicked off the afternoon's scoring 11-and-a-half minutes into the contest. A feathery feed from Koivunen sparked a two-on-one rush for Bemström and Boris Katchouk. After Katchouk was initially denied by Alexei Kolosov, Bemström whacked the rebound into the cage.

Nearly two minutes later, Avery Hayes fought his way across the Phantoms' crease and launched the puck over a sprawling Kolosov, extending the Penguins lead to two.

Mac Hollowell flicked a knuckle-puck through traffic that squeezed past Kolosov, and the Penguins seized a 3-0 lead two seconds before the first intermission.

Lehigh Valley cut the Penguins' lead to two when Cooper Marody scored during a five-minute, major power play midway through the second period.

After a feisty end to the middle frame, the third period started quietly. Bemström brought the crowd back to its feet with a wicked one-timer set up by Koivunen at 13:43.

In the dying seconds of regulation, Bemström completed the hat trick and the 5-1 win with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's third power-play goal of the day.

Tristan Jarry made 16 saves in the victory. Kolosov turned aside 30 of the 35 shots he faced.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Jan. 29 against the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the two heated rivals is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

